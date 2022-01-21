ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Wife Pregnant After Hubby Cooked Meals To Boost Fertility

By lstrager
kiss951.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple who desperately wanted to have kids, but hadn’t had luck getting pregnant yet, used an unconventional approach to boost fertility. The New York Post reports that Rach Sullivan’s doctors told her she could have an issue that affects her fertility, but they didn’t offer much in the way of...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Mom Insists Son Confess To Cheating On Pregnant Wife

Some parents try to help cover up their kids’ wrongdoings, but one mom on Reddit is being praised for trying to make her son come clean about his. In a post to the “Am I the a-hole” section, the mother explains that her 26-year-old son Paul went out with his friends on New Year’s Eve and his wife Julia, who’s eight months pregnant, stayed home with his parents. And the trouble started when one of Paul’s friends let it slip to his mom that he ditched them to “spend the night” with his ex instead.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kidsinthehouse.com

Easy Starter Meals For Teaching Children To Cook

One of the most fun things about having kids in the house is seeing their joy and excitement in learning new skills from sight words to full-on reading to you at bedtime for a change or cleaning up their rooms and playrooms. The science is clear - children love directions, and they love the feeling of confidence that comes with accomplishments. As busy parents, sometimes getting a healthy, home-cooked meal on the table can seem like a daunting task at the end of the day, but with a little bit of patience, we can teach our kids how to get in on the action and help us with the meals we eat too. And let's face it, one thing off our plate, plus healthy foods on their plates, is a win for everyone. Let's take a look at some easy "starter meals'' to pass on to your children and help them learn to cook.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Fertility#Infertility#Hormone#Birth Control#The New York Post#New York Post View
Wyoming News

AHA News: Worried About Her Health, She Lost 163 Pounds – And Inspired Her Husband to Drop 55

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- A few weeks before Thanksgiving, Ken and Morgan House of Newington, Connecticut, spent a week at one of her favorite places – Disney World. They walked to all the theme parks, went on countless rides and shared healthy meals. Every day, Morgan would smile broadly at Ken and shoot him an expression that said, "Do you even believe this?" The last...
NEWINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
kiss951.com

Being Sleep Deprived May Lead To Eating More Sugar

If you’re trying to cut back on sugar, you’ll need to get your nighttime habits in check. A new study suggests that you’re more likely to eat more sugary foods when you lose sleep from staying up late. According to Eat This, Not That researchers from Brigham Young University analyzed the eating and sleeping patterns of 93 teenagers for two weeks and found that those who had a lack of sleep ate more foods high in added sugars than when they got a healthy amount of sleep.
HEALTH
kiss951.com

Dating Coach Reveals Three Hidden Things Couples Really Fight About

All couples argue, but one relationship expert says the real reasons for the fights aren’t what you think they are. Couples coach Erica Wright explains that rather than the small, surface-level thing you’re bickering about, like your partner not texting you back, there’s actually a hidden dynamic at the heart of it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy