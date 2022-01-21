CAS judges ‘lacked anti-doping expertise’ at Tokyo Olympics

China on Friday said the president of the UN's General Assembly will take part in the Winter Olympics torch relay, which organisers announced would be closed to the public because of coronavirus fears. Abdulla Shahid will participate in next month's relay before the 4 February opening of the Games, Beijing's foreign ministry said. He is the second top UN official to attend the Winter Olympics which are the target of a US-led diplomatic boycott over China's human rights abuses, including those against its Muslim Uyghur minority. "China welcomes Mr. Shahid to the Beijing Winter Olympics and to serve as a torchbearer," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a routine briefing, adding that Shahid expressed his "firm support" for the Games.

WORLD ・ 22 HOURS AGO