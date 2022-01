We can and should ask everyone to be good data citizens. But we have to be good leaders as well. Jointly authored by Benn Stancil at Mode and Mark Grover at Stemma. Beginning in grade school, we’re all taught to be good citizens. We learn from civics teachers that democracies don’t work if we don’t vote and participate in local politics; we hear from social leaders that we have to speak up and make our voices heard; we’re told by elected officials that we should ask not what our country can do for us, but ask what we can do for our country.

GOOGLE ・ 1 DAY AGO