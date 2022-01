We love social media. And some of us love to hate social media. But whether you happen to be a fan or not, the fact that social media has power over us is undeniable. We continuously check apps like Instagram without even thinking about it. And when scrolling through photos of celebrities, friends, and even strangers, we have grown accustomed to seeing flawless skin, pearly white teeth, blurred stretch marks, cellulite, and other beautiful details that make women who they are. So much so that sometimes you may not even be able to recognize whose photo you’re looking at.

