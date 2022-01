Intel Corp. today announced plans to spend more than $20 billion on the construction of two cutting-edge chip manufacturing facilities, or fabs, in Ohio. The fabs will be located on what the company describes as a nearly 1,000-acre “megasite” in Licking County, near Columbus. Intel said the megasite can in theory accommodate no fewer than eight fabs as well as related support operations. The company estimates that its total investment in the campus could reach as much as $100 billion over the next decade.

