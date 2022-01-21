ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zionsville, PA

Recipe exchange: Soups from our readers to warm you up

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 1 day ago

Soup is basically the culinary equivalent to a fleece blanket on a cold February day.

We asked our readers to send us their favorite soup recipes and they really delivered.

Karen D. Hamm of Zionsville sent in a cherished family recipe for vegetable barley soup.

“This recipe has been in my family for over 70 years. It was traditionally made for Christmas Eve as it was meatless. I’ve altered the recipe to include shortcuts as it can be time consuming, but it tastes just as delicious as the original,” said Hamm in her email.

Vegetable barley soup

What you’ll need:

1 stick of butter (can substitute 1/4 cup of olive oil, but the butter tastes better.)

2 lbs. diced onions (frozen is fine)

20 ounces sliced mushrooms, sauteed

2 lbs. diced carrots (Hamm simmers the whole, peeled carrots in the soup before I dice them. Much easier)

1 lb. diced celery

1 16 OZ can diced tomatoes (I like the petite diced)

2 lbs. diced potatoes (I used canned)

3 packages of dry onion mushroom soup (to cut back on salt, use one)

1 tsp. dill

1 tbsp. parsley

Vegetable broth, enough to cover vegetables

1 ½ cups of uncooked barley (no instant)

In a large stock pot, sautee celery and onions in butter until transparent. Add tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, dill, parsley, mushrooms and dry soup. Cover with broth, and simmer for three hours on low. At three hours, cook the barley separately, according to package instructions. Retrieve carrots (if you haven’t diced them already), let them cool and dice them before returning to the pot. When barley is done, add to the soup. Make sure the barley is drained of any excess water. Add more broth or water as needed. (If you want even more flavor, stir in two tablespoons of reduced salt “Better Than Boullion” vegetable base. Found near the bouillon cubes in the grocery store.

Beef and tomato macaroni soup

This recipe comes from Carole J. Hontz of Bangor. Looks like a good one to start in the morning before work and you come home to delicious homemade soup.

Here’s her recipe:

What you’ll need:

1 lb. ground beef

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. oregano

1/4 tsp. basil

1/4 tsp. seasoned salt

1 packet of onion soup mix

3 cups boiling water

1 8 oz. can of tomato sauce

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 cup of diced celery

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup cooked macaroni

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Crumble meat into crockpot. Add pepper, oregano, basil, seasoned salt and soup mix. Stir in water, tomato sauce, soy sauce, celery, and carrots. Cover and cook on low 6 to 8 hours. Turn to high, add macaroni and grated cheese.

Cover and cook on high 10 to 15 minutes.

More soup and PA Dutch favorites

Keep sending in those soup recipes because we all know we have more cold weather to come.

And while we’re asking for recipes, send in those PA Dutch favorites too. We are hoping to dedicate at least one future Recipe Exchange column to our readers’ most cherished Pennsylvania Dutch recipes.

Email: jsheehan@mcall.com and include “Recipe Exchange” in the subject line. Also include your name, hometown and any interesting family history.

