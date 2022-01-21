ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitsett, NC

McLeansville woman dies in head-on I-40 crash, father, son have life-threatening injuries, troopers say

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead and others are seriously injured after a wrong way crash shut down the interstate for hours Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Pearlie Mae Williams, 69, of McLeansville was traveling east in the westbound lane of I-40, near NC 61, around 5 p.m. Thursday and hit another vehicle head on.

This initial collision created a “chain reaction” of crashes involving five other vehicles, though no one in those five vehicles were hurt.

All westbound lanes were shut down.

Williams died on the scene.

Three people in the other vehicle were injured. A man and his son have serious, life-threatening injuries while the man’s mother had only minor injuries.

The Greensboro Police Department confirmed with Highway Patrol that family of Williams called about her being missing around the time of the crash.

I-40 westbound near NC 61 was closed for over four hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 9:38 p.m.

They are still investigating why Williams entered the highway going the wrong way.

