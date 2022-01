The Eagles wide receiving corps has finished another season, and with that it’s time to take a look on how they’ve each fared. DeVonta Smith- not much more could be asked from the Eagles 2021 first-round pick given everything surrounding him on the field. Smith finished the regular season with 916 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, and 64 receptions. He also broke the franchise record for most receiving yards by a rookie, edging out DeSean Jackson’s 2008 record of 912 yards. For some unknown reason, Smith was not targeted until late in the second quarter of the playoff game versus Tampa Bay, resulting in only 4 total targets for the rookie. However, Eagles fans should obviously be looking forward to seeing Smith as WR1 again in 2022, hopefully with some more help.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO