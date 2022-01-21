ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

GENEVA (AP) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled out in a wide-ranging...

