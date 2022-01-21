ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Ends Free Public Transportation Experiment with Future Plans of Reduced-Fare Transits

By Dima Stouhi
ArchDaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Ends Free Public Transportation Experiment with Future Plans of Reduced-Fare Transits. Following California's Covid-19 health regulations in early 2020, Metro, the Los Angeles public transit agency stopped collecting fares on its busses as a safety precaution measure. However, the company's decision turned into the United States' biggest free-transit experiment,...

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, at 83 the oldest member of the U.S. Supreme Court, will retire at the end of the court's current term that runs through the end of June, NBC News and CNN reported on Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden the opportunity to appoint a successor who could serve for decades.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
The Hill

Pelosi says she will run for reelection in 2022

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she will run for reelection in 2022, quelling speculation for now that this year may be her last in Congress. Pelosi, who was first elected to the House in a 1987 special election, said the U.S. democracy is “at risk,” which makes the upcoming election “crucial.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Russia ridicules Biden's remarks about sanctioning Putin if Russia launches an invasion as U.S. pours weapons into Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday dismissed the latest warning from President Joe Biden, who said the previous day that the U.S. could seek to sanction President Vladimir Putin personally if he sends forces across the border to invade Ukraine. Putin's spokesman said any such sanctions would be "destructive," but not "painful" because, according to the Kremlin press secretary, Russia's senior leaders don't hold overseas bank accounts or assets.
POTUS
CBS News

David "Big Papi" Ortiz inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game's great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez's hand rested on Ortiz's shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Bettel
Reuters

COVID is less severe with Omicron than Delta, U.S. study suggests

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant appears to result in less severe COVID-19 than seen during previous periods of high coronavirus transmission including the Delta wave, with shorter hospital stays, less need for intensive care and fewer deaths, according to a new U.S. study. However, the fast-spreading Omicron variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy