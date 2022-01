TEXAS — As temperatures drop, AAA warns drivers to not become victims of ‘warm-up theft’. Automobile thefts have increased significantly since the pandemic, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Warm-up theft, or theft of unattended vehicles left with the key or fob inside, made up 11% of all vehicle thefts in 2018. This is when drivers will start up their car to warm it up and go back inside their home to wait. AAA says it only takes thieves a couple seconds to take off with your car and strongly encourages drivers to never leave a car unattended with the keys inside, even if you are at home.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO