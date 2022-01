We have snow in the forecast for Friday night into early Saturday. Expect no more than an inch of snow. The first wave of snow will roll through between 6-9 PM, moving west to east at around 35-40 MPH. Wind speeds are kicking out of the south and southwest, so expect blowing snow and limited visibility. With about an inch being the max for snowfall, that will limit impacts. We could see a few frozen patches on roads and sidewalks (on top of what we already have), but there is no chance for a widespread sheet of ice that makes it impossible to drive on. Still, give yourself extra time as visibility will be dropping as these are occuring. We are also expecting some flurries overnight into early Saturday morning (around 1-3 AM), but they will add very little onto what we have already gotten.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO