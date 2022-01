Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is unrecognizable in her makeup and costume as infamous Columbian drug lord Griselda Blanco Restrepo – aka "The Godmother." In the first-look photo from the upcoming Netflix limited series Griselda (from Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman), we see Vergara channeling Griselda's cunning and menace while simply sitting in a diner smoking a cigarette. Without a doubt there's probably more to the scene we're seeing, but in terms of generating awareness and hype, this first look at Griselda certainly does the job; any fan of Vergara will certainly want to know more about this radical change to the Columbian actress's appearance.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO