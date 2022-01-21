ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment: 'Selling the Hamptons', Debbie Gibson and Adele

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

The new Discovery+ series "Selling the Hamptons" just debuted. Debbie Gibson just released a vinyl edition of her new album. Adele postpones her Las Vegas residency.

