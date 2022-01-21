Man caught on aerial cam leading Florida deputies on chase in stolen car

A Florida man accused of shattering the window of a South Florida restaurant led deputies on a 125 mph police chase near Ocala in a stolen vehicle before being arrested.

On January 11th around 5:30 a.m., a man was spotted wandering around a Davie plaza before walking up to a restaurant window and and shattering it.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 43-year-old Shawn Vincent Shein, didn't steal anything; to the surprise of the authorities and the restaurant's owner.

Business owner Alexandra Arguello says the man was caught on camera using a tool to shatter the window, telling WSVN "he walked this way to see if anybody was out here. Then, this camera over here caught him. You can then see him coming back. You can see a tool in his pocket that he pulls out that he puts to the door, and it must be one of those spring-loaded ones, and it just shatters the glass completely.”

Three days after the incident, Shein was caught on aerial video being pursued by Marion County Sheriff’s deputies near Ocala in a stolen vehicle, sometimes reaching speeds of up to 125 mph.

According to WSVN , Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to Shein, knew he was in a stolen car, and were looking for him for another charge.

Deputies placed Shein under arrest and have since identified him as the same man that vandalized the restaurant in Davie.

Shein was charged with burglary and criminal mischief in Davie, along with other charges in Ocala.