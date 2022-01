IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – New revelations Tuesday night about how a terrorist spent his time in DFW before he held four members of a Colleyville synagogue hostage at gunpoint until they escaped after an 11-hour ordeal. The staff at the Islamic Center of Irving said they had an uncomfortable encounter with Malik Faisal Akram just a few days before the synagogue attack. The leadership there believes their place of worship narrowly avoided becoming a target as well. “He came in and he did his prayers and then asked if he could spend the night in the mosque,” said Khalid Hamideh about Akram. Hamideh, the...

IRVING, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO