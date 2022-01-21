ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

World Health Organization updates recommendations to say travel bans don’t work

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XHjN_0drrDadV00

The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its recommendations to state that travel bans “do not provide added value”.

Earlier this week, the WHO’s Emergency Committee changed its guidance on tactics when responding to the Covid-19 pandemic in the wake of the Omicron variant, which has quickly spread around the globe.

Bearing in mind the rapid spread of the variant despite numerous border closures and restrictions imposed in autumn last year, the committee recommended that international travel bans should be eased or lifted.

“Lift or ease international traffic bans as they do not provide added value and continue to contribute to the economic and social stress experienced by States Parties,” reads the modified advice.

“The failure of travel restrictions introduced after the detection and reporting of Omicron variant to limit international spread of Omicron demonstrates the ineffectiveness of such measures over time.”

The committee went on to say that travel measures such as masking, testing, quarantines and vaccination should be “based on risk assessments and avoid placing the financial burden on international travellers”.

Several countries have already eased restrictions on international arrivals in recent weeks.

Austria will scrap its “virus variant list” - which currently subjects Britons to extra travel restrictions - from Monday 24 January, the tourist board has announced.

The UK has been on the list since 25 December, along with countries including Denmark and the Netherlands.

From Monday, UK travellers who have had either two or three vaccine jabs will be able to enter without quarantine - those who have only had two jabs will need to present a negative PCR test result from within the past 72 hours.

Switzerland is set to drop its requirement for a pre-travel PCR test this Saturday, 22 January.

Fully vaccinated visitors and those who can prove recent recovery from Covid may visit without a pre-travel test.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Most Covid-stricken anti-vaxxers in intensive care are NOT conspiracy theorists with 'weird views' but ordinary people who have fallen for 'deliberate online misinformation', says Sir Chris Whitty

England's chief medical officer said he has been left 'saddened' by the proportion of unvaccinated patients in intensive care. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Professor Sir Chris Whitty said 'the great majority' of those who were in intensive care and had not been jabbed were 'not anti-vaxxers in the ordinary sense with some really weird ideas' but had been taken advantage of by those seeking to misinform them online.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

The CDC Just Added 22 Destinations to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

Omicron is out here doing the most to ruin any hope of a vacation in the near future. First, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moved all of cruise travel to a Level 4 in its warning system, the highest level, dashing our hopes of hitting the seas anytime soon. And now, the CDC has added 22 additional destinations to its already-lengthy "avoid travel" advisory.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traveler#Pcr#Omicron#States Parties#Britons
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAL

How long can you spread omicron?

If you test positive for COVID-19, you'll be advised to isolate for anywhere from five days to two weeks. It all depends on where you live. The United States and the United Kingdom have slashed their recommended self-isolation periods for asymptomatic people -- and more countries may soon follow suit, as the highly transmissible omicron variant threatens to keep hospital staff and other key workers at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How it differs from Delta and other Covid variants

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa in November but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 110 countries to date, with the likes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The World Health Organization just issued a dire COVID prediction

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. That’s the forecast issued Tuesday by experts at the World Health Organization, as the Omicron variant continues to rage across the region, even as the Delta variant is still going strong.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers ‘to be scrapped this month’

Vaccinated travellers will be able to go on holiday without taking Covid tests on their return to the UK under reported government plans to lift all travel restrictions this month.Transport secretary Grant Shapps is set to scrap testing requirements for fully vaccinated people in time for the February half-term break, according to The Sunday Times. An announcement of the relaxed testing regime is reportedly scheduled for 26 January, the day prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to lift plan B restrictions including working from home and masks on public transport and shops.Under existing requirements, travellers must take a lateral...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 22 countries on Tuesday, to its COVID-19 list of destinations to avoid traveling to. The CDC divides countries into four levels when determining travel advisories related to COVID-19. Level 4 and its "very high" rating comes with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

446K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy