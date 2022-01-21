ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makayla Noble Releases Emotional Video To Mark Four Months Since Becoming Paralyzed

By Aristos Georgiou
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The 17-year-old from Texas told viewers she was "grieving the things that I've lost," but wanted to share the bad times as well as the...

ahze
18h ago

Hang in there sweet heart , I was completely paralyzed from the neck down after a motorcycle accident. After a year in rehab and nursing home i was able to walk in my home. Miracles happen.

Reply(1)
26
diane
21h ago

I’ve been following you’re story since it happened. Please continue to get counseling along with your physical therapy. You have such a wonderful mind set to go along with your beautiful personality. Thank you for sharing your true feelings. I will continue to pray for your recovery.

Reply
15
AP_000650.f484ed347aad4473aebbc80bcf2c8473.1935
14h ago

I pray that there will be a new technology or medical plan to get you back on your feet very soon.

Reply
9
