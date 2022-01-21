ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Is This the New Normal for Global Supply Chains? | Opinion

By Gad Allon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It's time for firms to accept that this is the new reality and start rethinking how supply chains can be more resilient against these types of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Why the Great Supply Chain Disruption Will Continue This Year: IHS Markit

“What is unfolding in supply chains globally is not only disruptive, it is also historic,” IHS Markit vice chairman Daniel Yergin said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

More Lockdowns Are Sweeping Through China — What Does This Mean for Footwear Brands?

There could be another slew of supply chain disruptions on the way as China initiates major lockdowns across multiple regions. At least 20 million people are currently in lockdown, the New York Times reported, with most occurring in the city of Xi’an in western China and in north-central China. These moves are a result of China’s strict policy on combating outbreaks of COVID-19, which have surfaced across various cities ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Vietnam and China are key manufacturing hubs for almost all major footwear brands in the U.S. When these factories shut down this summer, the impact was...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#New Normal#Beijing#Covid#Omicron#Chinese
lhvc.com

Niwot Market adjusts to new supply chain challenges

To paraphrase Forrest Gump's mama, a trip to the grocery store these days is like a box of chocolates-you never know what you're going to get because several items on your list are probably out of stock. The reasons for this are myriad, and mostly (but not entirely) downstream from the pandemic, but it can be summed up as bottlenecks at all points along the food supply chain--from the source, to vendors, to distributors, and at the store level. In Colorado and other parts of the U.S., this trend has been more noticeable in recent weeks, as the quickly spreading Omicron variant and worker illness exacerbated the impact of those disruptions, not to mention the back-to-back snowstorms, striking union workers, and, locally, displacement due to the Marshall Fire.
NIWOT, CO
Press Democrat

Supply chain woes could worsen as China imposes new COVID lockdowns

WASHINGTON — Companies are bracing for another round of potentially debilitating supply chain disruptions as China, home to about one-third of global manufacturing, imposes sweeping lockdowns in an attempt to keep the omicron variant at bay. The measures have confined tens of millions of people to their homes in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
beckershospitalreview.com

Supply Chain Tip of the Week: Navigate demand uncertainty in the new year

As supply constraints remain a key challenge in the healthcare industry, it becomes increasingly difficult to prepare for the unknown. Each day brings uncertainty with which products will be available, requiring health systems to rethink their demand planning process. Consider the following three tips to adjust your demand plan in...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

How Nike Is Using Robots, New Service Centers to Combat Supply Chain Disruption

Nike is reassuring consumers and investors that it will manage through supply chain problems moving forward. The company on Wednesday outlined advancements and investments that have set up the company for success and will keep it running if supply chain issues turn sour once again. Like other major brands that rely on regions like China and Vietnam for production, Nike was hit hard when lockdowns and factory shutdowns swept through both regions over the summer. Nike had two months of almost no unit production in Vietnam when two of its footwear suppliers there stopped manufacturing in July. The halt in production continues to impact...
BUSINESS
NBC News

Peloton to halt production of its Bikes, treadmills as demand wanes

Peloton is temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products as consumer demand wanes and the company looks to control costs, according to internal documents obtained by CNBC. Peloton plans to pause Bike production for two months, from February to March, the documents show. It already halted production of its...
ECONOMY
bioworld.com

New European MDR expected to lead to French supply chain disruptions

PARIS – The new European regulation on medical devices came into force on May 26, 2021, one year later than planned, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This European medical device regulation (MDR) modifies the conformity assessment procedure for medical devices in the 27 countries of the European Union, repealing two council directives implemented in the early 1990s.
INDUSTRY
hoiabc.com

Supply chain issues spill over into new year as COVID cases surges

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A shortage of just about everything sums up the supply chain issues in 2021, and while most businesses have been able to get more stock on the shelves, they still have a long way to go. At Haddad’s West Peoria Market, general manager Christopher...
PEORIA, IL
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
745K+
Followers
79K+
Post
726M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy