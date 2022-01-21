ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tucker Carlson Calls Howard Stern a 'Coward' Over His COVID Stance

By Gerrard Kaonga
 1 day ago
Tucker Carlson praised Howard Stern for his radio career before attacking him over his latest COVID-19...

Ed Robiadek
1d ago

Since when did your health become my responsibility? Quit the sugary drinks,fried foods, snack cakes, cigarettes,liquor and all other unhealthy foods. Start taking care of yourself. Trust your vaccine and masks. Shelter in place while I continue to live my life as it should be lived, free and unafraid!!!

Matt Ro
1d ago

Tucker is right, it is sad. Not just Howard Stern, but all of the people who have suffered mentally. They have been the victims of fear mongering by so many. Everyone talks about the "next pandemic" is inevitable. I say it is already here. The pandemic of fear that our health care officials have perpetuated is appalling. There have been massive mental health issues across the world over something, that while dangerous, should have been dealt with in a completely different way. Shame on our governments.

John Grose
22h ago

common Tucker. don't let yourself to acknowledge Stern. he has a satellite talk show. he is doing everything in his power to be relevant. and your giving him attention he so desperately needs. before this he had all but disappeared. now he is being talked about again. don't give him the attention.

HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson's Heartless Solution For The Homeless Enrages Twitter

Tucker Carlson suggested Tuesday that social services for the homeless encourage homelessness and destroy nuclear families. But that wasn’t the worst of his rant. (Watch the video below.) The Fox News host told policy makers to simply banish the homeless. “You are a drug addict,” he said. “Get a...
HOMELESS
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Reaches New Level of Pathetic by Begging for Tucker Carlson’s Forgiveness Over Jan. 6 Comments

Ted Cruz committed a mortal sin in the modern Republican Party earlier this week when he implied the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was something other than the thing Democrats have been using to make former President Trump look bad. “We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week,” the Texas senator said during a Senate hearing on Wednesday. “It is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives to defend the men and women who serve in this Capitol.” Cruz was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Howard Stern Says Hospitals Should Ban COVID Anti-Vaxxers: ‘You’re Going to Go Home and Die’

Howard Stern said on the Jan. 19 episode of his Sirius XM radio show “The Howard Stern Show” that hospitals across the U.S. should not admit patients who are unvaccinated against COVID (via Uproxx). Stern has often used his radio show to speak out against anti-vaxxers, but he was more blunt than ever when he told listeners this week, “If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital. At this point, they have been given plenty of opportunity to get the vaccine.” “[People] have been told you will die if you get the vaccine. Some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Howard Stern calls for unvaccinated people to be denied Covid treatment: ‘Hospitals will be closed to you’

Howard Stern has called for unvaccinated people to be denied treatment for Covid, saying that if he was in charge all hospitals would be “closed” to those who refuse to get jabbed. The 68-year-old radio host was asked by a listener on Wednesday’s (19 January) episode of The Howard Stern Show what he thought “about just letting the pandemic run wild and move through the unvaccinated?”Stern responded by saying: “If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital.”Stern continued by poking fun at the beliefs of unvaccinated people who “don’t trust our [US]...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Tucker Carlson lectures on media weakness. That’s rich.

Normally, I don’t spend much time thinking about the nonsense on cable television, because it’s like paying attention to the guy on the street corner who shouts about Armageddon through a bullhorn. Some words are just noise. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Last...
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson's New Racist Lie Is Not Really About COVID Treatments

Tucker Carlson has made up something to get mad about, again. On his nightly Fox News show, he’s been promoting the newly minted lie that white people are being denied COVID-19 treatments and vaccines; the treatments and good care, the false story goes, are being given to Black people instead.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mic

Tucker Carlson making Ted Cruz grovel at his feet is fantastic TV

Perhaps it’s because I was raised an ostensibly stoic Midwesterner, Or, conversely, maybe I have an overly sensitive soul. Whatever the reason, I often find myself incapable of watching someone embarrass themselves without feeling fundamentally mortified on their behalf. I’d much rather fast forward a movie or flip channels away from a TV show if I know there’s some weapons-grade humiliation coming up. Feh. Who needs it?
POLITICS
Washington Post

The accountability-free world of Tucker Carlson

Correction: This article originally stated that the square root of 9 is 6. The article has been corrected. See that correction? That’s not real. At no point did I misstate the square root of 9 in this article. Had I done so, though, getting a basic fact like that wrong, such a correction would have been the result, sitting at the top of this article for everyone to read every time they come to this page. That’s how it works for articles on the Web from institutions interested in self-correction. For a writer, it’s painful, like executing a risky series of tricks on a snowboarding halfpipe only to have your wipeout go viral (to use a far cooler analogy than is warranted). But that is how it works.
ENTERTAINMENT
