Congress & Courts

Kyrsten Sinema 'Staggeringly Vulnerable' in 2024 After Filibuster Vote

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Sinema could be facing a strong primary challenge from Arizona Democrats if she seeks re-election in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 32

Connie Soden
17h ago

She has shown her true colors and will not be reelected as a Democrat, you Republicans that want her on your party, be careful what you wish for, she can turn on you as fast as you can say WTF.

Vice

‘People Need to Know She Sucks’: Kyrsten Sinema’s Volunteers, Ex-Staff Are Fed Up

When Maria-Elena Dunn first met Kyrsten Sinema, she said she was elated. Dunn, a leader in the local chapter of the Indivisible progressive activist group in Prescott, Arizona, was introduced to Sinema at a campaign event and was blown away by the Senate candidate’s poise and her impressive life story. Her group hosted Sinema multiple times for events. Dunn volunteered, by her estimation, for more than 100 hours to elect Sinema and other Democrats that election cycle.
PRESCOTT, AZ
The Independent

Mitch McConnell sparks anger by saying Black Americans ‘are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans’

Mitch McConnell caused many jaws to drop on Twitter when he responded to a question from a journalist about concerns of voters of colour.The Senate minority leader was speaking alongside members of Republican leadership at a press conference on Wednesday evening when he was asked by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manriquez about his message to voters afraid that without voting access protections that would be in place if the Democrats’ voting rights legislation were to pass, they will be unable to vote.His response elicited a wave of criticism on Twitter for a choice of words that appeared to establish...
The Independent

Kamala Harris tells The Independent amid voting rights loss: ‘We are not giving up’

Vice President Kamala Harris struck a defiant tone as Democrats’ bid to pass voting rights reforms failed to pass the Senate late Wednesday evening.“We are not giving up,” Ms Harris told The Independent. “We will not give up.” The Senate failed to pass voting rights on a 49 to 51 basis with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voting against it so as to bring up the bill later this year. Speaking to reporters earlier she said: “I’m here tonight because this is a historic night, and history is going to record – and watch, certainly – the votes that are taking place.“This...
Mic

Kyrsten Sinema’s top campaign donor is getting pretty sick of her bullshit

The American political system as an all-encompassing enterprise essentially operates on two diametrically opposing speeds. Either change creeps along at a pace so agonizingly slow that it would bore a glacier to tears, or it rockets ahead so quickly that you’re left trying to catch your breath and figure out what the hell just happened.
Rolling Stone

Democrats Gird Themselves to Give Manchin Exactly What He Wants

When Democrats’ year-long push to protect voting rights failed on the Senate floor Wednesday night, it raised the curtain on the second and likely final act of the president’s sweeping domestic agenda — the massive investments in climate, education, and health care upon which President Joe Biden has hitched his legacy and his party has staked its midterms fate. Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he plans to break up the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act to “get as much as we can now and come back and fight for the rest later.” On the Hill, that approach is more...
Lexington Herald-Leader

With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

Of course, Sen. Mitch McConnell made a gaffe on Thursday when he said that African-Americans were voting at the same rate as Americans, leaving out the word “white.”. But sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth. McConnell was explaining why democracy was in fine shape, despite the failure of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to progress in the U.S. Senate. And for white Americans, the rich white ones that Mitch works hard to represent, that’s probably true. Attempts to overturn the filibuster — used many times against civil rights legislation — failed. McConnell thinks we should suspend the filibuster only when he’s trying to pack the U.S. Supreme Court as he did in 2017.
Newsweek

Newsweek

