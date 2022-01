The thing about Masters champion Bob Goalby, who died Thursday at age 92 in Belleville, Ill., was that he knew things. A lot of things. He had been around. He was five months older than Arnold Palmer, and never really warmed to the game’s most popular player—though for reasons that had nothing to do with envy. He played plenty of golf with Ben Hogan and Sam Snead and got an inside look at their rivalry. He was amused by the antics of Tommy Bolt, knew who the cheaters were, and cringed at the idea of he and his peers being looked upon as “spoiled brats” when the players broke from the PGA of America and formed the PGA Tour in 1968, the year of his controversial win at Augusta National Golf Club.

