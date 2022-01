Exxon Mobil waited to sell older assets until market prices were favorable to such a sale. There was a whole lot of pressure on Exxon Mobil (XOM) to write down the value of the natural gas assets at the cyclical market bottom. After all, those assets would "never" be worth what the company paid for them (and then invested in the same assets to develop them). Despite the fact that the market had no clear idea what the depreciation charges were based upon, the market was sure the charge would be debilitating.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO