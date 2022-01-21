Entertainment: 'Selling the Hamptons', Debbie Gibson and Adele

NEW YORK — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three […]. LOS ANGELES — Louie Anderson, whose more...
Adele has an eye for design when choosing filming locations for her breakout single “Easy on Me.” About 90 minutes outside Montreal, there lies the 173-acre vineyard Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnès, which is now for sale, priced at $4.37 million according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. This elegant and exclusive...
Betty White allegedly left her $75 million estates to her pets and not to her stepchildren. In its Jan. 24 issue, National Enquirer claimed that White’s stepchildren are fuming mad at her for prioritizing her pets over them. In fact, before she passed away, they were already trying to convince the Golden Girls actress to leave her estate with them.
Miley Cyrus’s 155 million Instagram followers are blessed with many great things— from singing videos to memes to glamorous red carpet shots. The pop superstar just shared a photo of her rocking a hot pink, two-piece striped set with ribbed fab...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
Jason Momoa's career skyrocketing and his inability to turn down a project was one of the factors that led Lisa Bonet to throw in the towel on her 17-year relationship. Sources close to the couple are spilling all the details about what went wrong days after the Hollywood couple shocked the world with their divorce announcement.
Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
Kim Kardashian isn't too pleased with Kanye West's latest lyrics after the rapper claimed in his recently released track, "Eazy," that their four children are being raised by nannies, a source tells PEOPLE. In his new song with The Game, which dropped Friday, the 44-year-old artist implies that he plans...
With more than 30 years in Hollywood, Mariska Hargitay‘s plastic surgery opinions have changed over time. Though Hargitay, who is best known for her role as Detective Olivia Benson on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, hasn’t confirmed any procedures she’s done, she’s made it known that she’s not opposed to plastic surgery by any means—though she does prefer the more “natural look.”
In an interview with Ladies Home Journal in March 2013, Hargitay revealed that she used to be “against” plastic surgery, but has warmed up to the idea of it as she became older....
ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” maintained its title as the highest-rated and most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration telecast, hitting a four-year high in ratings and viewers for the show as the world said goodbye to 2021 last Friday.
Though new offerings from NBC (“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson”) and CBS (“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash”) were no match for the King of NYE content, they showed promising Nielsen results for the two freshman events going up against the 50-year-old “Rockin’ Eve” stalwart.
From 11:30 p.m. to 12:31 a.m....
Watch: Dakota Johnson Celebrates 32nd Birthday: Live From E! Rewind. Dakota Johnson is definitely used to having her picture taken—but as far as her baby pictures being out there? She may be fifty shades of annoyed. Although the 32-year-old technically has an official Instagram account, she isn't active on...
Music icon Roberta Flack is the latest vaccinated and boosted individual to catch a COVID-19 breakthrough infection, and the singer credits the experimental drug cocktails for saving her life. In a statement shared on social media, she said, “I tested in early January and was told, ‘COVID-19 Positive.’ However, the vaccines and booster worked and protected me from severe […]
Christmas queen, Mariah Carey, is celebrating another week at #1 with her seasonal hit, “All I Was For Christmas Is You.” The current status marks the tune’s second week at the top this holiday season and seventh overall.
