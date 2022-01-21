ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Entertainment: 'Selling the Hamptons', Debbie Gibson and Adele

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Discovery+ series "Selling the Hamptons"...

longisland.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
nsjonline.com

Entertainment

NEW YORK — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three […]. LOS ANGELES — Louie Anderson, whose more...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Gibson
Person
Adele
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#The Hamptons#Selling The Hamptons
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StyleCaster

Mariska Hargitay Is ‘All For’ Plastic Surgery—But She Prefers the ‘Natural Look’

With more than 30 years in Hollywood, Mariska Hargitay‘s plastic surgery opinions have changed over time. Though Hargitay, who is best known for her role as Detective Olivia Benson on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, hasn’t confirmed any procedures she’s done, she’s made it known that she’s not opposed to plastic surgery by any means—though she does prefer the more “natural look.” Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0.00+ Buy Now In an interview with Ladies Home Journal in March 2013, Hargitay revealed that she used to be “against” plastic surgery, but has warmed up to the idea of it as she became older....
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Ratings Crash NBC’s Miley Cyrus Party, CBS’ Nashville Bash

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” maintained its title as the highest-rated and most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration telecast, hitting a four-year high in ratings and viewers for the show as the world said goodbye to 2021 last Friday. Though new offerings from NBC (“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson”) and CBS (“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash”) were no match for the King of NYE content, they showed promising Nielsen results for the two freshman events going up against the 50-year-old “Rockin’ Eve” stalwart. From 11:30 p.m. to 12:31 a.m....
CELEBRITIES
Majic 107.5/97.5

Roberta Flack Recovers From Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

Music icon Roberta Flack is the latest vaccinated and boosted individual to catch a COVID-19 breakthrough infection, and the singer credits the experimental drug cocktails for saving her life. In a statement shared on social media, she said, “I tested in early January and was told, ‘COVID-19 Positive.’ However, the vaccines and booster worked and protected me from severe […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy