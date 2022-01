BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America has added 10 new tenants to its collection of more than 500 businesses under the massive mall roof in Bloomington. "We are thrilled to kick off the new year with several fresh, new brands for our guests to explore while visiting Mall of America," said Jill Renslow, Executive Vice President of Business Development for Mall of America in a news release. "Whether you have visited us once or one hundred times, we can ensure there will always be something new to discover at Mall of America. Our sights are set on an exciting year with many more announcements and store openings on the horizon."

