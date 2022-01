Tucker residents may soon be able to jog or bike from the city’s downtown the mall and vice versa. The city received nearly $1.5 million in funding for a proposed three-mile trail, which will span from the city’s downtown to Northlake Mall, which is undergoing its own redevelopment. The first segment of the trail is envisioned to become part of a sprawling 32-mile network of interconnected paths throughout the city.

