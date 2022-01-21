ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another cold day is in store for our Friday

By John Dolusic
wtva.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian/Arctic high pressure has been gradually building into our area over the last 24 hours. This has given our area some gradual clearing and some very cold temperatures. We will continue to see high pressure build into our area on our Friday. We will...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero As Bitter Blast Continues This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over our area through the weekend. On Saturday morning, dangerous wind chills will dip to either side of zero. In the Poconos, that feels-like temperature will drop to -15. Make sure to cover all exposed skin to avoid frostbite if you are headed outside for any early morning activities. Highs on Saturday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid-20s and low 30s under sunny skies. On Sunday, we see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid-30s with increasing clouds. The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday. CBS3’s Kate Bilo and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High And Low#Severe Weather#Canadian#Wtva Weather
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Day In Effect For This Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frigid would be the best word to sum up our Friday. Your First Alert Weather Team issued an Alert Day for the dangerous cold we’ll be dealing with all day. Arctic air settled in early Friday morning as wind chills hovered in the single digits during rush hour. Temperatures were in the mid to upper teens, but it felt like 1-8° throughout much of Maryland. BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport bottomed out with a bone-chilling wind chill of 4°. That’s why bundling up is especially important Friday because it will be miserably cold outside. We’ll top out in the upper 20s, but the brisk north...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Scattered Showers, Keep Umbrella Handy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet start to the weekend with heavy downpours overnight and early Friday morning. More than two inches of rain have fallen so far across parts of South Florida and there is some lingering ponding and flooding in spots. Although we are enjoying a break from the rain now, another round of storms will move in later. Keep your umbrella close and stay weather alert. The atmosphere remains moist and unstable ahead of a cold front moving across north Florida. The Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk of severe weather on Friday. This means there...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Lows In The Upper Teens, Possible Snow Showers Over The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Increasing clouds, breezy and cold tonight. Lows will be in the upper teens with a chance for light snow and flurries after midnight. Light accumulations will be possible. Mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers are likely Saturday evening through the early morning hours of Sunday. Lows in the mid-teens. One to three inches of snowfall is in the forecast, with isolated higher totals possible. Travel impacts due to slippery roads will be possible on Saturday night. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Partly cloudy for Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 20s. Scattered snow showers possible Sunday night into Monday. Turning colder starting Tuesday with highs in the upper teens and low 20s into Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight light snow showers. Turning breezy, southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Low 17°. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light snow in the morning. Breezy west wind gusting to 30 mph. High 27°. SUNDAY: A chance for morning snow, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 22. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Fayetteville Observer

Cumberland County sees nearly 5 inches of snow in some areas Saturday

Friday night's snowstorm left up to nearly 5 inches of snow in some areas of Cumberland County.  According toNick Luchetti, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Raleigh, Cumberland County experienced between 3 to 4.7 inches of snow. The Fayetteville area saw some of the higher accumulation totals in the area, he said.  Support local journalism with a...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
KVIA

Another cold start to Saturday morning

Temps will be just a few degrees warmer than Friday AM but still cold. Lows are expected to drop down to the upper 20s and low 30's. Lots of sunshine is expected Saturday with temps in the low 50's. Expect to see a few more clouds Sunday with a tad...
ENVIRONMENT
wtva.com

Arctic high pressure bringing clearing skies and cold temperatures

A Canadian/Arctic high pressure has been gradually building into our area over the last 24 hours and will persist in our region for the next couple of days. This has given our area some gradual clearing and very cold temperatures. Winds become lighter and variable which will make wind chill...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Warmer Afternoon To Serve As Reward For Brutally Cold Stretch

The worst of this week’s long-term brutal cold appears to be behind us. Moderate high temperatures are expected Saturday afternoon. Much of Green Country, including Tulsa, will see mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 40s this afternoon. It’ll be even warmer for Sunday with highs...
TULSA, OK
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Bitter Blast Takes Hold For The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to the coldest air of the season thus far with lows in the single digits and below zero and wind chills are below zero for pretty much everyone! We say it repeatedly but it’s too cold for your pets to be outside so don’t forget about them! The record low for the morning is -14 which we won’t see so yes, it’s been colder than this back in 1936. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) High pressure will keep the sunshine around today and highs get back to the mid 20s but it’s still below...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

UK weather: Cold weather alert as temperatures plunge to -6C ahead of potential snow

The UK woke to a frosty start to the weekend as temperatures dipped to almost -6C overnight ahead of potential snow in coming weeks.Most places held up just above freezing on Friday night thanks to cloudy conditions, but temperatures plummeted to an overnight low of -5.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire.A cold weather alert has been extended for parts of the east, southeast and southwest until 9am on Wednesday, 26 January.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk as freezing conditions persist.Temperatures are expected to turn milder again...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold End To The Workweek, With A Winter Weather Advisory In Place For The Lower Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a cold end to the workweek in central Maryland, and even a slight wind made it feel much colder than the thermometer reading. Temperatures didn’t make it out of the 20s all day, and it felt like the single digits as we woke up this morning. The cold continues, and some folks on the Eastern Shore will deal with accumulating snow on Friday night. Wind chills will fall into the single digits once again — however, we did not issue a WJZ Alert Day for Saturday, simply because kids will not be waiting at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
newschannel6now.com

Another very cold night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More frigid air will mean a very cold night across Texoma. Tonight temps will fall into the teens and 20s once again. Thankfully Saturday will begin a slight warming trend. Tomorrow expects mostly sunny skies with a high near 53. Sunday temps rise into the upper 50s. We will reach the 60s Monday before a cold front moves in bringing a return to the cold air. This will also bring rain chances to most of the area Monday. For the rest of next week expect more seasonable weather.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy