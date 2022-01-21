ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina reports first case of flurona

BUENOS AIRES, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The first case of flurona, a double infection with both COVID-19 and influenza, was reported in Argentina's eastern province Santa Fe, local health...

Bhutan reports first cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Bhutan has reported its first 14 cases of Omicron coronavirus variant, a health official said on Friday, amid a surge of the pandemic in the Himalayan kingdom that has so far been relatively successful at keeping the disease at bay. Sonam Wangchuk, chief of the Royal...
Mexico records its first case of flurona in the state of Nayarit

Nayarit, Mexico — The first case of flurona, a co-infection of covid-19 and the flu, has been detected in the state of Nayarit. The Nayarit Health Secretariat confirmed the first case in the country, noting it was found in a 28-year-old woman. It is the first case of a...
Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to pandemic

Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo are postponing the glittering parades that are the highlight of carnival festivities due to a surge in the pandemic, the Brazilian cities said Friday. "We don't want to force a procession if people are worried," said Sidnei Carriulo, president of the League of Samba Schools of Sao Paulo. mel/dw/mdl
Rio vows to revitalize two crime-racked slums

The governor of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state announced plans Saturday for massive investments aimed at revitalizing two long crime-infested slum districts. The announcement came just three days after 1,300 police swept through the Jacarezinho and Muzema favelas in a "reconquering" operation that authorities said aimed to wrest control back from organized crime groups. Governor Claudio Castro told reporters the state would spend 500 million real (about $90 million) over coming weeks to attack social problems in the two districts after decades of governmental neglect. "It's a program to reconquer the territory and return it to its rightful owners: the people of these favelas," Castro said.
Bolsonaro will not undergo surgery: doctors

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not need surgery, his doctors said Tuesday, a day after the far-right leader was rushed to the hospital with a partially blocked intestine. Doctors diagnosed a partially blocked intestine and said he could need surgery, nine months out from Brazil's October elections.
2 priests, 2 lay people to be beatified in El Salvador

The Roman Catholic Church will beatify two priests and two lay people Saturday, all victims of right-wing death squads during El Salvador’s civil war.The Rev. Rutilio Grande, a Jesuit priest killed alongside friends Manuel Solorzano and teenager Nelson Lemus on March 12, 1977, was known for his ministry to the poor and was an inspiration to St. Óscar Romero, the then-archbishop of El Salvador who himself was murdered three years later.Franciscan priest Cosme Spessotto, an Italian who arrived in El Salvador in 1950, was shot dead while praying at the altar of his parish by Salvadoran soldiers on June...
Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
Child dies crossing river between Mexico, US

The body of a child who apparently drowned trying to cross from Mexico to the United States has been pulled from the Rio Grande along the border, authorities said. The girl, believed to be Venezuelan, was found Tuesday in the river with no vital signs next to Acuna in the state of Coahuila, the Mexican National Institute of Migration (INM) said. A search had been launched after US Border Patrol notified Mexico about a missing child wearing a red jacket, denim pants and white socks, INM officials said in a statement. "The INM regrets the death of the migrant girl, and reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding people ... with special attention to those who are part of vulnerable groups, such as girls, boys and adolescents," it said.
