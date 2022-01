New guidance that aims to ensure rehabilitation is a “primary consideration” when young offenders are sentenced has come into force in courts across Scotland.The sentencing young people guideline applies to people under the age of 25 from the date they are found guilty or make a guilty plea.Developed by the Scottish Sentencing Council, the document draws on scientific evidence on cognitive maturity.It says a young person will generally have a lower level of maturity and a greater capacity for change than an older person, and therefore rehabilitation should be a primary consideration when sentencing them.It is important to note that...

