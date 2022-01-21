ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges...

US News and World Report

Doping-U.S. Charges Man With Giving Illegal Drugs to Athletes for Tokyo Olympics

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors have charged a man with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, a first under a federal law allowing criminal charges against doping conspirators at events involving U.S. athletes, broadcasters and sponsors. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Eric Lira, 41, distributed...
Times Union

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency declines to regulate horse racing

ALBANY — When the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced late last month that it no longer planned to work with the newly formed federal horse racing authority, the news came as a shock even to insiders. “I was surprised just like everyone else," said Joe Appelbaum, president of the New...
The Independent

Visiting athletes who protest at Beijing Olympics will face ‘certain punishment’, says China

China has warned it will punish visiting athletes during next month’s Winter Olympics who indulge in behaviour violating the “spirit” of the Games or rules set by Beijing.Yang Shu, the deputy director general of the Beijing 2022 international relations department, said China would not hesitate to take action.“Any expression that is in line with the Olympic spirit I’m sure will be protected and anything and any behaviour or speeches that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment,” said Mr Yang. He added that cancellation of accreditation was a likely punishment...
Newsday

For NBC, the Beijing Olympic Games might be more challenging than Tokyo

The Tokyo Olympics last summer were unlike any other for NBC, including the fact they technically were the 2020 Games but were held in 2021. But the degree of difficulty will be ramped up even higher next month for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. As in Tokyo, the COVID-19...
The Independent

‘Plainly open’ to conclude Novak Djokovic was anti-vaccination, judges decided

It was reasonable for Australia’s Immigration Minister to conclude that Novak Djokovic holds anti-vaccination views and could be a threat to Australia’s public health.That was the conclusion of the three judges who heard the case at the country’s Federal Court on Sunday, with the reasons for their judgment published on Thursday.Djokovic was deported at the weekend following the ruling, with the judicial triumvirate deciding not to overturn the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel the world number one’s visa.One of the grounds on which Djokovic appealed was that it was unreasonable to paint him as anti-vaccination, but the...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Shiffrin leads US Olympic ski team nominations; Nyman out

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin leads the 17-member list for the U.S. Alpine skiing team nominated Friday for the Beijing Winter Games. There are nine first-time Olympians on the roster, which still awaits confirmation from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Teen Kai Owens makes Olympic moguls team, returning to China

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — American moguls skier Kai Owens has made her first Olympic team, giving the 17-year-old a chance to return to the country where she was born to compete for a gold medal. Owens was abandoned at a town square in a province of China as an...
Reuters

Jamaica's four-man team ready to rock Winter Olympics again

SHENZHEN, China, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Jamaican bobsleigh brakeman Nimroy Turgott's job is to push the sled as fast as possible, jump in, then "hold on, and have a little prayer." After all, he will not be required to use the brake till they cross the finishing line. He will...
AFP

Athlete surveillance warnings cloud China's Winter Olympics

A growing number of Western nations and cybersecurity groups have issued digital surveillance warnings for next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, with some advising foreign athletes to leave personal phones and laptops at home. China hopes to pull off a successful, coronavirus-free Games that will burnish its international reputation. But the run-up has been fraught with political controversies including diplomatic boycotts over Beijing's rights record and worries about the safety of tennis star Peng Shuai, who was not seen for weeks after accusing a former Communist Party leader of sexual assault. Now concerns are focusing on whether the tens of thousands of foreign athletes, dignitaries and media workers will be safe from China's vast array of surveillance tools.
