CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

China has warned it will punish visiting athletes during next month’s Winter Olympics who indulge in behaviour violating the “spirit” of the Games or rules set by Beijing.Yang Shu, the deputy director general of the Beijing 2022 international relations department, said China would not hesitate to take action.“Any expression that is in line with the Olympic spirit I’m sure will be protected and anything and any behaviour or speeches that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment,” said Mr Yang. He added that cancellation of accreditation was a likely punishment...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO