Biden, Kishida talk China, nuclear weapons in first meeting

By MARI YAMAGUCHI, AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday used...

Joe Biden
Fumio Kishida
The Associated Press

China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
WORLD
Defense One

Japan PM Kishida’s Top Concerns for Biden: Covid, Climate, & China

Amid growing tensions with China over Taiwan and the worst Covid spike Japan has seen, President Joe Biden is expected to meet virtually with the new Japanese prime minister on Friday. The virtual meeting, which will be the first between the two leaders, also comes at a time of increased...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Ap#Japanese
US News and World Report

Biden, Japan PM Kishida to Hold Bilateral Talks on Friday-White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discuss the two nations' economies, security matters, climate change and other bilateral issues, the White House announced on Sunday. "The meeting will highlight the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, which is the...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Biden to meet virtually with new Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio Friday

President Biden will meet virtually with new Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Friday, according to the White House. The White House says the meeting will be to "further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people," and will "highlight the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance." Kishida, who leads the Liberal Democratic Party in Japan, took office in October. The Biden administration has been trying to manage the areas of concern it has with China and emphasizes that a relationship with Japan is key to security in the Indo-Pacific region.
POTUS
Japan
China

