Drinks

Wine isn’t good for your heart, World Heart Federation says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bobby Oler, Leland Vittert
 1 day ago

( NewsNation Now ) — If you’ve been leaning on some recent wisdom that wine may be good for the heart to ease the guilt of a glass or two at the end of a long day, the World Heart Federation has some bad news for you.

“To date, no reliable correlation has been found between moderate alcohol consumption and a lower risk of heart disease,” the WHF said on its website Thursday.

It claimed studies that purport to show a link between alcohol consumption and heart health are “based on purely observational research.”

That statement may not feel very smooth on the way down, but at least one doctor says that doesn’t mean you need to take any drastic steps. Dr. Lucy McBride, internist fellow for Bloomberg New Voices, said there is no right or wrong amount of alcohol.

“It really requires context,” McBride said on ‘On Balance with Leland Vittert.’ “And my two main questions to patients when we’re talking about alcohol and their consumption in my office are, number one, how much are you drinking? And number two, let’s talk about your relationship with alcohol.”

The National Institutes of Health found 85% of people 18 and older have had at least one alcoholic drink in a 2019 study.

It also found 14.5 million Americans older than 12 had Alcohol Use Disorder. It’s one of the reasons McBride said she was always hesitant to recommend alcohol professionally.

“If someone doesn’t drink, for example, and I knew that wine was good for them, I wouldn’t recommend starting to drink because alcohol carries other risks,” McBride said.

McBride said common sense and safety are important in any discussion about alcohol, whether it shows risks or benefits.

“I don’t tell people, ‘Never drink alcohol, because the study shows it’s not good for you.’ Alcohol is part of people’s social life and everyday life, and it’s a fine substance to use — as long as you have a relationship with it that’s appropriate.”

The Independent

What you need for healthy smoothies - and what to avoid

From protein powders to fresh fruit, you may already have your go-to ingredients when making your morning or afternoon smoothie. After all, there are those who enjoy the taste of kale and other leafy greens, while others prefer to keep their smoothies fruit-based only. Depending on your goals, certain foods in your smoothies can be useful in helping you maintain a healthy lifestyle, as the drinks are a relatively quick and easy way to increase your consumption of fruits and vegetables, and provide a number of beneficial fats, vitamins, carbohydrates, proteins, and minerals.However, this isn’t to say that every food...
Albany Herald

No amount of alcohol is good for the heart, new report says, but critics disagree on science

In a bold move, the World Health Federation released a policy brief Thursday saying that no amount of alcohol is good for the heart. "At the World Heart Federation, we decided that it was imperative that we speak up about alcohol and the damages to health, as well as the social and economic harms, because there is an impression in the population in general, and even among health care professionals, that it is good for the heart," said Beatriz Champagne, chair of the advocacy committee that produced the report.
cenlanow.com

CHRISTUS: How your weight affects your heart

CHRISTUS Health – Having excess body fat can lead to a variety of heart conditions, such as heart attacks and strokes. However, when you are in a healthy weight range, your heart works more efficiently. Implementing a heart-healthy diet and physical activity in your daily routine can make a difference in your overall health.
Wyoming News

AHA News: A Healthy Thyroid Can Be Key to a Healthy Heart

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Make a list of the ABCs of heart health, from arrhythmia to Zumba classes, and you might not think to include a T – for thyroid. But the small gland that produces crucial hormones can have a big effect on the cardiovascular system. "Both an overactive thyroid and an underactive thyroid can have bad cardiac consequences," said Dr. Anne Cappola, an endocrinologist and professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia. "It...
southernminn.com

Give your heart some love

In February, our minds turn to love, valentines and matters of the heart! That’s why February is American Heart Month. Take time to understand your risk for heart disease and steps you can take toward heart health. While heart disease is more common as we age, we are seeing...
kyma.com

New study finds no alcohol is good for heart

Health experts stress over the importance of alcohol consumption moderation. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) -In this CNN Health Minute segment we learn that there is some disappointing news for wine lovers. According to a new study, wine is not so good for the heart. Health experts remind us that "moderation is key"...
clevelandclinic.org

How Your Diabetes Can Mask Heart Disease or a Heart Attack

It’s always a good idea to listen to your body when it comes to your health. But if you have diabetes, related nerve damage can mask the symptoms of heart disease, making it hard to hear what your body is telling you. Find out what to look for and how to be proactive about your heart health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KCTV 5

It's Your Health: Protecting the health of your heart

With Valentine's Day coming up, we look at the heart as a symbol of joy and happiness. But when it comes to our heart, it's also imperative to realize that heart disease is still the number one killer in the United States. Here's more on how to protect your own heart's health.
HEALTH
