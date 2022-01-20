ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pamela Anderson, Husband Dan Hayhurst Are 'Taking Time Apart'

AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePressing pause. Pamela Anderson and bodyguard Dan Hayhurst are “taking time apart” after one year of marriage, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly. The twosome tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in the backyard of her home on Vancouver Island in Canada on Christmas Eve 2020. They met at the...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Pamela Anderson

——— “I’ve never seen an episode of Baywatch. I can’t watch myself on television. Believe it or not, neither could Tommy [Lee].”. “I never felt really confident in what I was doing in the past. I don’t regret Baywatch. It was a positive experience for me, and it did me a lot of good. I mean, a lot of good! But, c’mon, what was I supposed to do? Go home and have Baywatch parties and have my friends come over and watch me on television?”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Peters
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Rick Salomon
Person
Pamela Anderson
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Radar Online.com

Pamela Anderson's Fifth Husband Was 'Unkind' & 'Unsupportive,' Reason Behind Actress' Latest Divorce Exposed

Pamela Anderson is getting a divorce because her fifth husband Dan Hayhurst was a "d--k" — at least that's the narrative someone close to the actress is attempting to spin. The 54-year-old Baywatch star is ending her marriage to Hayhurst just one year after saying, "I do," and now, we know why. Anderson's most recent husband — who used to work as her bodyguard — reportedly turned out to be "unkind" and "unsupportive."
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Lily James says her transformation into Pamela Anderson was 'liberating'

Cinderella star Lily James has opened up about what it was like to film her upcoming series Pam & Tommy, revealing that the intense transformation process into nineties icon Pamela Anderson was "liberating". Speaking in a cover star interview with Porter magazine, Lily got real about how she was transformed...
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Pamela Anderson’s Dating History: From Tommy Lee to Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson’s high-profile relationships, engagements and marriages have been making headlines since she became an international sensation in the early 1990s. “Love is the most important thing in the world,” the model said in a 2017 interview with W magazine. “Everything else is meaningless, really. Through the...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Pamela Anderson’s Impressive Net Worth Comes From Modeling and Acting: Learn More About Her Career!

Born to be a star! Pamela Anderson has been in the spotlight since the late 1980s after getting her start as a Playboy model. Although the Ladysmith, Canada, native leads a more low-key lifestyle these days, Pamela is still regarded as one of Hollywood’s biggest icons — and her net worth proves it. As of 2022, the Baywatch alum is worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about Pamela’s career and how she makes money, keep reading.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Marriage License#The Daily Mail
Effingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Pamela Anderson, Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen + More!

PAMELA ANDERSON FILES FOR DIVORCE: Pamela Anderson and her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst, are calling it quits after just one year of marriage. Rolling Stone reported on Thursday (Jan. 20th) that the Baywatch actress is filing for divorce in her native Canada where they have been living since their wedding on Christmas Eve 2020. A source told the outlet that the brief relationship was a “pandemic whirlwind” that died out.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, has 'removed everything fake' from her body

Crystal Hefner has moved on from her Playboy days, and she's now more authentic than ever. The model took to Instagram this week to speak about how her life has changed since her husband, Hugh Hefner, passed away in 2017. That change isn't limited to just her relationship status but also her appearance and her social media following.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Roseanne' Actress Just Dropped a Truth-Bomb About Madonna

Sandra Bernhard and Madonna haven't been friends for decades after a mysterious fallout in 1992, which Bernhard blames the singing diva for. But despite the distance in time, the former Roseanna star isn't easing up about things. She recently spoke with Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild. During the interview, Bernhard went in on the "Material Girl."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meg Ryan’s Kids: Facts About Her 2 Children

Meg Ryan is the proud mother of one biological son and one adopted daughter! Find out all about her amazing kids here!. Meg Ryan is in a class all by herself! The 60-year-old beauty has a legendary career in Hollywood as a romantic comedy icon, a daring dramatic actress and a burgeoning director. Born Margaret Mary Emily Hyra on November 19, 1961 in Fairfield Connecticut, Meg left college a semester early to start her career in the soap opera As The World Turns. Soon she found parts in Top Gun, Innerspace — which she co-starred with her future husband Dennis Quaid — and The Presidio. Her breakthrough came with 1989’s rom-com When Harry Met Sally, making Meg a household name. From there, it was a string of hits such as The Doors, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. More recently, Meg has appeared in several television shows, while working her talents behind the camera as well.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy