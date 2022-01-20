Mobikwik jiomart 50 cashback on 750

Macy’s is the latest retailer to double down on vaccination disclosures among its staff. The retailer is requiring all store and office-based employees to submit proof of their vaccination status in an online platform by Jan. 16, a company spokesperson confirmed to FN. Employees will not be required to share their booster status. “The health and safety of our colleagues and customers remain top of mind for us,” the spokesperson said. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to comply with federal and local guidelines.” The New York Times first reported on the mandate, which was announced via a memo to...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 DAYS AGO