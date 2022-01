The Dallas Cowboys did it to us once again, they pulled us all back in with a promising season ended by a disappointing playoff loss to a team they should have been able to beat. While we all should have seen this coming, we let hope creep in like we always do to our detriment. The Cowboys are now in offseason rebuild mode. Yes I said rebuild, each team regardless of what they say in the offseason is looking to rebuild their team via the draft, and free agency. The Cowboys must first start at the top and really analyze how their head coach performed this season from start to finish.

