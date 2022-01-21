ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 98 Price Target at Barclays

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 1 day ago

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Affirm Stock (AFRM): $105 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) have received a $105 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) have received a $105 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the company shares.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIXA. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.67 ($26.89).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Barclays Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.40 Price Target

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.35 ($3.80).
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays#Chf#Jefferies Financial Group#Credit Suisse Group#Sren#Berenberg Bank#Ubs Group#Swiss Re Swiss Re Ag#Company
etfdailynews.com

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on G1A. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($47.37).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $368.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 368.60 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 268.60 ($3.66), with a volume of 449352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.40 ($3.66).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.79 ($92.94).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Lifted by Truist Financial

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rapid7 in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.05).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
etfdailynews.com

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “. A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “. AMYT has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) PT Lowered to GBX 1,120 at Berenberg Bank

LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,060 ($14.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,111.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,786.52. Avon Rubber has a 1 year low of GBX 860 ($11.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,660 ($49.94). The company has a market capitalization of £328.84 million and a P/E ratio of -17.61.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.70.
TECHNOLOGY
etfdailynews.com

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.68) target price on Ceconomy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.55) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.26 ($4.84).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €94.00 Price Target

KBX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.80 ($116.82).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$96.00 by Analysts at Barclays

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.33.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.71.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $367.00 at Barclays

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.47.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.77 ($44.06).
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

Joby Aviation Stock (JOBY): $6 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) have received a $6 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) have received a $6 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst David Zazula initiated coverage of Joby Aviation with an “Equal-Weight” rating.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy