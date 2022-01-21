ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Robbie Stockdale could hand Luke Charman his Rochdale debut against Bradford

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36k5cR_0drr9jkp00

Rochdale new signing Luke Charman could go straight into the starting XI against Bradford on Saturday.

The 24-year-old striker signed from Darlington earlier this week after scoring 12 goals in 16 games in National League North.

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale has no new injury concerns following their 2-0 loss to Tranmere last week.

The fixture will be Dale’s first at home in over a month since their 3-0 victory over Newport on December 18.

Matty Daly could make his Bradford bow.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined the Bantams earlier this week on loan from Huddersfield and will go straight into the matchday squad.

Forward Andy Cook is in contention to start after coming off the bench in the second half of last week’s 2-1 win over Salford following injury.

Paudie O’Connor is fine to line up from the off at centre-back after getting his tooth knocked out in last week’s game which led to Salford’s Brandon Thomas-Asante being shown a red card.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Carlisle could field new signings for visit of Bradford

Carlisle manager Keith Millen has new options for the visit of Bradford in Sky Bet League Two after making three new signings. Forwards Omari Patrick and Tyrese Omotoye, and defender Joel Senior could come into the reckoning after arriving at Brunton Park in the first week of the January transfer window.
SOCCER
newschain

David Marshall expected to make his QPR debut against West Brom

David Marshall is expected to make his debut for QPR when they host Championship promotion rivals West Brom. The Scotland goalkeeper this week moved to Loftus Road from Derby on a permanent contract until the end of the season. With first-choice stopper Seny Dieng away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, and Jordan Archer injured in the FA Cup win against Rotherham, Marshall is likely to start on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kieran Agard could make his Doncaster debut against Wigan

Kieran Agard could make his Doncaster debut on Saturday when Wigan visit the Keepmoat Stadium. The 32-year-old forward joined the Sky Bet League One basement boys this week, having concluded a six-month deal with Plymouth. Tiago Cukur has left the club, returning to Watford after they took the option to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Charman
Person
Matty Daly
Person
Robbie Stockdale
Person
Paudie O'connor
The Independent

Man City are ‘by far the best’ and have Premier League title sewn up, claims Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Manchester City already have the Premier League title in the bag ahead of their visit to St Mary’s.Reigning champions City travel to the south coast 11 points clear of second-placed Liverpool following a remarkable 12-match winning run.Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and third-placed Chelsea had threatened to make it one of the most exciting title races in years before significantly falling off the pace in recent weeks.Hasenhuttl, who masterminded a creditable goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in September, is in awe of the way Pep Guardiola’s relentless side have blown away their rivals.“If it wouldn’t be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson dishes out ‘home truths’ to Everton players

Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson will demand Everton players “run themselves into the ground” after dishing out a few “home truths” following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.Benitez spent less than seven months in charge at Goodison Park and lost his job following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Norwich, a ninth defeat in 12 Premier League games.The Toffees now sit just six points above the relegation zone, with former Liverpool boss Benitez paying the price for the poor run of form and Ferguson taking charge for the club’s “upcoming games”, starting with Saturday’s visit of Aston Villa.It is Ferguson’s second spell as caretaker...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Defenders Chris Hussey and Connor Hall could make Vale debuts against Swindon

Port Vale could hand debuts to defenders Chris Hussey and Connor Hall when the club return to League Two action by hosting Swindon on Saturday. Left-back Hussey has joined from Cheltenham and Hall arrived from Harrogate, while fellow centre-back Leon Legge has moved in the opposite direction. Forward George Lloyd has also left, returning to parent club Cheltenham due to injury.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rochdale#Red Card#Xi#National League North#Tranmere#Bantams#Matchday#Salford
newschain

Jamie Walker in line for Bradford debut against Salford

New arrival Jamie Walker could make his debut for Bradford as they prepare to welcome Salford to the Utilita Energy Stadium. The 28-year-old arrived from Hearts earlier this week and could go straight into Derek Adams’ plans for the weekend. Andy Cook was forced off with a dead leg...
SOCCER
newschain

Kane Hemmings set for Tranmere debut against Rochdale

Tranmere are set to hand a debut to Kane Hemmings when they entertain Rochdale. Rovers snapped up the striker from Burton for an undisclosed fee on a contract until the summer of 2024. They will check on the fitness of Elliott Nevitt, who suffered a calf injury against Salford. Callum...
SOCCER
newschain

Aaron Morley and James Trafford could make Bolton debuts against Ipswich

Bolton could hand debuts to Aaron Morley and James Trafford in Saturday’s League One fixture against Ipswich. Former academy prospect Morley has returned to the club after leaving Rochdale on a free transfer while 19-year-old goalkeeper James Trafford has arrived on loan from Manchester City. Bolton, who have lost...
SOCCER
newschain

Chris Wood could make Newcastle debut against relegation rivals Watford

Chris Wood is in line to make his Newcastle debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Watford. The £25million signing from Burnley is likely to deputise for striker Callum Wilson as he continues his recovery from a calf injury, while England full-back Kieran Trippier, who lined up for the Magpies against Cambridge in the FA Cup last weekend, is expected to make his league bow for the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ryan Loft could make Bristol Rovers debut against Hartlepool

Ryan Loft could be in line to make his Bristol Rovers debut as the Pirates prepare to welcome Hartlepool to the Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The 24-year-old striker signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Rovers after joining from Scunthorpe for an undisclosed fee earlier this month and may line up for his new club for the first time.
SOCCER
newschain

Salford set to hand debut to Matt Smith against Colchester

Experienced forward Matt Smith will make his debut for Salford as they take on Colchester in League Two on Saturday. The 32-year-old signed from Millwall on an 18-month deal earlier this week after making 25 appearances across all competitions for the Lions this season. Ibou Touray will not be available...
SPORTS
The Independent

Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe already under pressure as shadow of Rafa Benitez looms

Pressure is building on Eddie Howe. The Newcastle United manager takes his team to Elland Road tomorrow to face Leeds United desperately needing a win. The prospect of relegation is growing by the week. There are plenty of points still available and things can change quickly. St James’ Park insiders were talking about the importance of beating fellow strugglers before the 1-1 draw with Watford last week, speaking in terms of a mini-league of the bottom five sides in the table. Leeds were very much in the mix at that point but two consecutive wins for Marcelo Bielsa’s men changed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Can goal-shy Wolves claim European place through their exemplary defensive record?

Saturday, 3pm matches don’t always feature teams in the spotlight, those creating the biggest stories, so it’s a change of pace this weekend. Newcastle - and all the money and mayhem that comes with them right now - are in action at the same time as Manchester United host West Ham, both those sides fighting it out for a Champions League or Europa League spot.And so are Wolverhampton Wanderers.Bruno Lage’s side haven’t yet taken too much focus in the wider Premier League picture, but perhaps they are about to. They have won only one fewer than Man United, lost only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy