Full-backs nearing Reading return following Africa Cup of Nations action

could have full-backs Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman back from the Africa Cup of Nations as they host Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship.

The pair will be returning to their club earlier than expected following Ghana’s surprise elimination at the group stage in Cameroon but it remains to be seen if they will be available this weekend.

Liam Moore’s future remains the subject of speculation but the Jamaica international is currently sidelined with an unspecified injury.

Ovie Ejaria is back in training after injury but Junior Hoilett, Dejan Tetek, Alen Halilovic, Felipe Araruna and Scott Dann could miss out again.

Huddersfield will give a fitness test Danel Sinani following his withdrawal at half-time against Swansea last week.

The on-loan Norwich midfielder felt a niggle but the problem is not thought to be serious and head coach Carlos Corberan is hopeful he will be available.

Defender Levi Colwill is nearing a return from a minor knee injury but this game will come too soon.

Duane Holmes is again ruled out as he undertakes a period of self-isolation.

