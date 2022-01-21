ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Brazilian samba singer Elza Soares dies at 91

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4Q0C_0drr9MeE00
Brazil Elza Soares Obit FILE - Brazilian singer Elza Soares performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Elza Soares has died on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File) (Leo Correa)

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian samba singer Elza Soares died in her Rio de Janeiro home on Thursday afternoon, family members said on the artist’s official Instagram account. She was 91.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The singer “moved the world with her voice, her strength and her determination,” they said, adding she “will forever be in the history of music and in our hearts and the thousands of fans around the world.”

The family said Soares died of ‘’natural causes’' and did not provide further detail.

Elza Gomes da Conceição was born in June 1930, in a modest Rio de Janeiro household. She became famous singing samba in the early 1960s, before diversifying to other genres, winning her the title of “singer of the millennium” in a BBC London competition in 1999.

Last month, she featured in a documentary series paying tribute to Black women singers who paved the way for other artists.

“Just like Elza Soares wanted, she sang until the end,” family members said in a statement Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
soundsandcolours.com

In Memoriam Elza Soares (1930-2022)

I remember watching a video on TV for Elza Soares‘ rendition of “Opinião”, which was part of her 2004 album Vivo Feliz (2004). This album was the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed Do Cóccix Até o Pescoço (2002), which had made Elza big again for younger generations — her first album had been released over forty years before, Se Acaso Você Chegasse, in 1960. I was 20 years old then and, to my embarrassment, it was the first time I had heard her singing. It felt like I was being blown away by a hurricane — an impression I revive every time I hear this song. She was 74 and being played on MTV Brasil, something subversive in itself, given the young target audience of the TV channel. Yet, her music sounded incredibly fresh from her involvement with a younger generation of producers; and her singing had a very unique signature with its jazzy huskiness that could lend itself to varied rhythms.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Elza Soares: samba’s greatest star epitomised the vivacious spirit of Brazil

Elza Soares stood quietly, a few minutes before being born into music. Engulfed by audience fuss and hullabaloo, another of her competitors had been disqualified from the radio talent show she was attending. It was 1953, and Soares had just one chance to bring home the cash prize – she needed it to help care for her unwell son. She was still a teenager and, once on stage, her oversized, ragged dress would make the audience explode into laughter. “What’s the planet you came from?” asked the host, waiting for the gag’s cue. “I’m from Planet Hunger,” she said. Silence took hold of the venue, and Elza sang for the first time. She never stopped, until her death this week aged 91.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elza Soares
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
People

YouTuber Adalia Rose Dead at 15 from Rare Early-Aging Disorder: 'She Touched Millions of People'

Adalia Rose Williams, a teen YouTuber who lived with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, has died. She was 15 years old. "January 12, 2022 at 7pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world," a post on both her Instagram and Facebook accounts started. "She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her."
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Marvelettes Singer Wanda Young Dead at 78

Wanda Young -- one of the few remaining members of The Marvelettes -- has died. The legendary singer's daughter, Meta Ventress, confirmed the news to the New York Times Saturday -- saying her mother had passed almost two weeks ago, on Dec. 15, in Garden City, MI as a result of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samba#Bbc London#Black Women#Brazilian#Ap#Stream Channel 9#Cox Media Group
iheart.com

Rock Singer Meatloaf Dies At 74

Meat Loaf, the rockstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such rock anthems as “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” and “Paradise By the Dashboard Light” has died. He was 74. No cause of death was announced but his family released a statement provided by his longtime agent Michael Greene.
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

36-year-old TikToker ‘Candi’ dies after posting eerie final video

TikTok creator Candice Murley has been confirmed dead days after posting an eerie video on the platform, where she referenced ‘voices’ in her head going silent. The TikTok user – known to many as ‘Candi’ – had over 27,000 followers on the platform. She would regularly share lip-sync videos, some of which eclipsed over 50,000 views.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
deseret.com

A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Piers Morgan threatens to block anyone who sends him an old picture of him and Ghislaine Maxwell

Piers Morgan has warned Twitter users that he’ll block them if they send him pictures of him with Ghislaine Maxwell.Morgan made the promise in a tweet in which he included an old image of him pictured with Maxwell, as well as images of him with four other now-disgraced celebrities, including Harvey Weinstein and Rolf Harris.The former Good Morning Britain presenter has faced criticism for being pictured with the convicted sex trafficker. Now, he has made his feelings on the historic images resurfacing on social media very clear.Now I've (again..) explained these pix, anyone who sends me them going forward...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Kash Doll Gives Birth to Baby Boy / Shares Name & First Look

Congratulations are in order for rapper Kash Doll!. Because the rapper has given birth to a bouncing baby boy. Taking to social media, the femcee (who has also added actress to her list of hustles in recent times), announced the arrival of her first child – Kashton Prophet Richardson.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

QAnon Star Who Said Only ‘Idiots’ Get Vax Dies of COVID

A leading QAnon promoter who urged both her followers and strangers she passed on the street not to take the COVID vaccine died Thursday of the coronavirus, making her just the latest vaccine opponent killed by the disease. Cirsten Weldon had amassed tens of thousands of followers across right-wing social...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry Does Not Like Current Life, 'Struggling To Settle' In His new Home With Meghan and Children

Prince Harry allegedly wanted a private life, but now is "struggling to settle" in his new home with wife Meghan Markle, son Archie, and baby daughter Lilibet. Ever since stepping down from their roles as senior royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now living along with their two children, Lilibet Diana and Archie, in Montecito, California. However, one PR guru claims that this is not what the Duke initially wanted.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sinead O’Connor sends moving message to son Shane’s father: ‘I am sorry for your loss’

Sinead O’Connor has shared a moving message to the father of her son, Shane, following his death aged 17. The Irish musician announced Shane’s death on Saturday 8 January, writing on Twitter: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”In a new series of posts to the social media platform, O’Connor has thanked Shane’s father, Irish folk musician Donal Lunny.“You...
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
71K+
Followers
82K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy