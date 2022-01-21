Weekend things to do: Enjoy a new sport, shopping or catch a movie!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What: Looking for a new sport to obsess over? Attend one of Sports Movement’s indoor cricket matches. Where : Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd. What: Find over 100+ boutiques, brands and designers at Le Garage sale. Shop leisurewear, accessories, menswear, children’s apparel, home decor and more. Tickets start at...

Austonia

In afterglow of ‘Queer Eye,’ Safe in Austin animal rescue ranch sees heartwarming mission go global

Jamie Wallace-Griner made thousands of people cry all across the world. The founder of nonprofit Safe in Austin , which has a mission of rescuing animals who in turn help heal children who have special needs or have come from hard places, Wallace-Griner and her story were featured in Season 6 of “Queer Eye.” Almost as soon as the season was released on Dec. 31, 2021, Safe in Austin began hearing from people around the globe who were inspired—and in tears—because her selfless dedication and unyielding passion for animals, many of whom who, without her, would end up dead.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

​Actor James Marsden buys home in Austin area for 'small-town feel'

Austin has a new celebrity in its midst! Best known for his role as Cyclops in the “X-Men” movies, actor James Marsden has relocated to West Austin.Records show that Marsden purchased an approximately $1.8 million home in the Commons Ford area in May 2021, the San Antonio Express News first reported. Months earlier in December 2020, he told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that he was renting a home in the Austin area. Growing up in Oklahoma, 48-year-old Marsden said he loves the Austin area.“I love it. I’ve been coming here for 20 years,”...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Weekend events: 'Dazed and Confused' at drive-in, winter gala, murder mystery and more!

"Dazed and Confused" on the big screenWhen: 7-8:45 p.m. SaturdayWhere: Doc's Drive In Theatre, 1540 Satterwhite Road, BudaWhat: Catch the famed film, directed by Richard Linklater and starring Matthew McConaughey, at the drive-in theater. Tickets start at $10.Relive promWhen: 7 p.m.—Midnight SaturdayWhere: The Belmont, 305 West 6th StreetWhat: Attend the "sexiest winter gala of the year," put on by Capyac at the Belmont's bug-themed bash. Dress up in your finest "insect winter formal" and dance the night away. This event is 18+.Austin on PaperWhen: 2-6 p.m. SaturdayWhere: West Chelsea Contemporary, 1009 W 6th StreetWhat: Celebrating over two dozen artists who use paper as their medium, the Austin on Paper exhibit is free and illuminates screenprint, collage, papercut artists and more.Laughable dating woesWhen: 10 p.m. SaturdayWhere: Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca StreetWhat: Catch some "cringe comedy in its purest form" at Fallout's monthly Slide in the DMs show, featuring jokes inspired by creepy DMs.Solve a (pretend) crimeWhen: 6-9 p.m. SaturdayWhere: Courtyard Austin Pflugerville, 16100 Impact Way, PflugervilleWhat: Solve an interactive murder mystery, put on by The Dinner Detective Austin. Watch out, the culprit could be in the room and you don't want to be the prime suspect!
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Peek inside: Two luxury hotels open in downtown Austin

Two new conjoined hotels opened this week in Austin in a mixed-use development right in the heart of downtown.The two Hyatt hotels, Thompson Austin and tommie Austin, opened on 506 San Jacinto Blvd, right next to James Beard-approved restaurants and over 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. Thompson Austin boasts itself as a new cultural hub with an elevated social scene and highly desirable food and beverage options. And tommie Austin says it was built for "discovering vibrant neighborhoods."“Austin is one of the most beloved travel destinations and serves as home to many inspiring people and businesses...
AUSTIN, TX
Bojangles? Check out these Austin chicken favorites first

North Carolina-based fried chicken fast food chain Bojangles could be on its way to Austin, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal, but it would be up against some steep competition.The chain announced plans to open up 50 locations across Texas, five of which will target the North Austin area, with the rest spreading across Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. The company said it is looking at locations in Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Pflugerville and Georgetown.Though Bojangles didn’t disclose any timeline for the opening, the company has plans to expand with more than 100 Texas restaurants...
AUSTIN, TX
