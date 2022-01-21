Weekend things to do: Enjoy a new sport, shopping or catch a movie!

"Dazed and Confused" on the big screenWhen: 7-8:45 p.m. SaturdayWhere: Doc's Drive In Theatre, 1540 Satterwhite Road, BudaWhat: Catch the famed film, directed by Richard Linklater and starring Matthew McConaughey, at the drive-in theater. Tickets start at $10.Relive promWhen: 7 p.m.—Midnight SaturdayWhere: The Belmont, 305 West 6th StreetWhat: Attend the "sexiest winter gala of the year," put on by Capyac at the Belmont's bug-themed bash. Dress up in your finest "insect winter formal" and dance the night away. This event is 18+.Austin on PaperWhen: 2-6 p.m. SaturdayWhere: West Chelsea Contemporary, 1009 W 6th StreetWhat: Celebrating over two dozen artists who use paper as their medium, the Austin on Paper exhibit is free and illuminates screenprint, collage, papercut artists and more.Laughable dating woesWhen: 10 p.m. SaturdayWhere: Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca StreetWhat: Catch some "cringe comedy in its purest form" at Fallout's monthly Slide in the DMs show, featuring jokes inspired by creepy DMs.Solve a (pretend) crimeWhen: 6-9 p.m. SaturdayWhere: Courtyard Austin Pflugerville, 16100 Impact Way, PflugervilleWhat: Solve an interactive murder mystery, put on by The Dinner Detective Austin. Watch out, the culprit could be in the room and you don't want to be the prime suspect!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO