Rolling roadblocks planned for Davidson County highway on Sunday

Davidson County drivers should be prepared for rolling roadblocks on U.S. Highway 29/70 on Sunday, Jan, 23, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

As utility crews pull utility lines across U.S. Highway 29/70 (formerly also known as I-85 Business), rolling roadblocks will be used to pace traffic as it approaches Davidson-Davie Community College. The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., requiring multiple rolling roadblocks.

A rolling roadblock means that as crews are ready to physically pull the lines across the roadway and lift them into the air, construction trucks will ride side by side and slow traffic to a very slow speed as they approach the work area.

David Trantham, a utility engineer with Division 9 of the N.C. Department of Transportation, said Thursday afternoon that the forecasted inclement weather that may affect the Davidson County area or the eastern part of the state, could cause the work to be delayed.

"If there is inclement weather the work will be canceled and rescheduled for Wednesday," he said. "With the potential storm damage that may happen with these storms down in the eastern part of our state, the utility companies that we will use for this project here could be pulled off to work to repair utility damage there."

The goal is to provide workers a window of time to install the lines without having to physically stop traffic in the roadway. These rolling roadblocks will be performed in both the northbound and southbound directions.

As the rolling roadblocks begin, flaggers will be posted at the U.S. Highway 29/70 intersections of Old U.S. Highway 29, Caldcleugh Road, Old Greensboro Road and Evans Road to prevent motorists from turning onto U.S. Highway 29/70 in front of the pace trucks.

