ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Holly Waldenmyer: Single-family home size continues to trend higher

By By Holly Waldenmyer, President, Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio
The Repository
The Repository
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BpDjG_0drr95j800

COVID-19 has impacted the way many home owners utilize their space. With more time spent at home, there is an increased preference among home owners to have more space to accommodate a range of activities from teleworking to managing hybrid school schedules. Recent housing data has confirmed this continuing trend.

According to data from the U.S. Census and a National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) analysis, the median single-family square floor area increased to 2,337 square feet, while the average square footage for new single-family homes increased to 2,541. These metrics have increased 9.3% and 6.2%, respectively, since Great Recession lows.

The desire for larger homes is supported by other recent housing trends data. Recently, the U.S. Census released their Bureau’s Survey of Construction’s (SOC’s) 2020 estimates of the shares of the number of bedrooms in new single-family homes. The data showed a sharp upswing in the percentage of new homes started with four or more bedrooms, unlike in prior recent years.

Nationally, the share of single-family homes started with four bedrooms or more increased from 42.6% in 2019 to 45.2% in 2020. These developments are linked to changes in the makeup of home buyers from the previous years.

In 2020, the detrimental economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a low-interest rate environment in the United States, and low housing supply together drove prices up, leaving some prospective first-time home buyers out of the market. Successful buyers were generally looking for more space.

The survey also showed that new homes started with lower square footage had fewer bedrooms built. For example, in homes less than 1,200 square feet, 83% had two bedrooms or less and the remaining homes were all three-bedrooms. Similarly, in the next tier of home size, 1,200 to 1,599 square feet, 31% of all new homes started had two bedrooms or less, 67% had three bedrooms, and the remaining percentage was taken by homes with four bedrooms.

Looking ahead, experts expect home sizes to increase again, given a shift in home buyer preferences for more space due to the increased use and roles of homes (for work, for study) in the post-COVID-19 environment.

Our association has a number of qualified members you can consult about new home trends and how to design the home or remodeling project that best suits your needs. For more information contact the BIA at 330-494-5700 or visit biastarkeco.com to view our membership directory.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Home Buyers#The U S Census#Nahb#Soc
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: Low Inventory of Single Family Homes For Sale

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 1/21/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 2 new listings, 1 sold property, and 7 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Independent

With inventory low and rates rising, home sales fall

Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as mortgage rates ticked higher and would-be buyers struggled to find properties with the number of properties on the market at record-lows. Existing home sales fell 4.6% last month from November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 6.2 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Even with the decline, December's figures closed out a healthy year for home sales. Annual sales reached 6.1 million homes last year, the Realtors said, up 8.5% from 2020 and the most since 2006, the height...
REAL ESTATE
The Times

Housing affordability continues to decline, macro economist says

Robert Dietz' solution is to build more housing, support the construction workforce pipeline and rewrite policy.Many moving pieces such as interest rates, inflation, the birth rate, the supply chain, the shortage of skilled trade workers and more all affect the affordability of the housing market nationally and in Oregon, and will need to be met with policy changes that support additional housing supply. That was one takeaway from the 2022 Housing Economic Summit held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 13. The summit featured nationally recognized speakers as well as local experts in the areas of housing, regulation and economics, speaking on...
OREGON STATE
dsnews.com

Investor Impact: Record Rent Price Growth for Single-Family Homes

CoreLogic released its latest Single-Family Rent Index, which analyzes single-family rent price changes nationally and across major metro areas. November 2021 data shows a national rent increase of 11.5% year over year, up 3.8% from November 2020. Annual rent price growth has continued to double and even triple in the...
HOUSE RENT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Single-family Residence Sales Deep Dive

Let’s compare Polson single-family residence sales, and those of Kalispell and Columbia Falls, for the last three years. How many homes sold in each city ($200,000 through $799,999 sold price range), by square footage range, for each of those periods each year (see colored columns)? Same-colored lines depict the median sold price per square foot. Since readers also wanted a comparison of listing-to-contract speeds (days to contract, or DTC), I’ve added same-colored dashed lines for those. Kalispell sells the greatest quantity; Columbia Falls leads in price-per-foot, below 3,000 square feet.
KALISPELL, MT
nhbr.com

New Hampshire closes 2021 with big jump in median single-family home price

2021 in New Hampshire ended with a bang when it came to the price homes were selling for and with a whimper when it came to the number of homes sold. The median price of a single-family home in the Granite State was $400,000 in December which, although down slightly from November, was a full 14.3 percent over the median price in December 2020. Indeed, in every month of 2021, except for October, there was a double-digit increase over 2020, and the average monthly increase was almost 18 percent.
REAL ESTATE
Connecticut Post

Single-family home sells in Enfield for $310,000

A house built in 1967 located on 7 Bobolink Lane in Enfield gets new owners. The 1,200-square-foot property was sold on December 16, 2021. The $310,000 purchase price works out to $258 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, one bath, and a garage. The unit sits on a 22,216 square-foot lot.
ENFIELD, CT
The Repository

The Repository

1K+
Followers
865
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy