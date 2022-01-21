ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Woman in critical condition after crashing into parked cars, fence on Central Ave.

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3fB7_0drr8o8F00

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into parked cars in front of a home on the near north side early Friday.

Around 2:40 a.m., the crash was reported in the area of E. 19th Street and Central Avenue.

Police on scene said a woman was headed south on Central when she struck two vehicles parked on the street. The driver then crashed into a fence and onto the lawn. She was taken to the hospital and was critical at last check.

There was no one inside the parked cars.

Police say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Comments / 5

Don’t Make Me Turn Up
17h ago

Prayerfully she makes it through. She possibly had an unforeseen medical issue out of her control so let’s not speculate anything else until word is giving why this happened.

Reply
4
Jerri Thompson
1d ago

Sad situation Jesus. Bring them through so they can see the error of their ways and repent. If someone ran them off the road Jesus, let that be known too.

Reply
3
 

