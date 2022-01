Punky Alt-Rock band Jestr has released their latest single “By Design” from their upcoming album The Dead & Riches. Listen to the new song now Next Mosh:. The band comments: “Hey there folks, we are just tickled pink to present to you guys our newest little jingle and our first song of 2022, By Design. This song is very near and dear to our hearts as it was one of the very first songs written for Jestr and we hope it brings a smile to your face and your ears.”

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO