COLUMN: Is federalizing elections the right thing to do for our country?

While the Democrats’ national voting rights bill appears to be stalled, it’s important to look at what the concerns have been and whether such a bill is really necessary or right for our country.

The partisan rhetoric on the measure is strong. Google the issue, and you will pretty much see a one-sided view of voting rights, and that is that any rules on voting is suppression of minority voices. It became an issue after several Republican-led states, including Oklahoma, enacted some new voting legislation after the 2020 election.

The 2020 election was a bit of an anomaly in that many of the states’ basic voting rules — that had never before created much controversy — were altered due to the pandemic. There were some good things that came out of it: primarily great voter participation. Some of the not-so-good things included unclear outcomes that took too long to figure out and created chaos. In the end, it became clear that despite Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of widespread fraud, Joe Biden won the election and Trump lost. Subsequent investigations did not turn up widespread fraud that would have altered the results in the disputed states.

There are two definite agendas from each political party. The attempt to federalize elections is based on terms that many believe will be favorable to Democrats. The attempt to lock down voting rules many believe will be favorable to Republicans. The over-encompassing argument used in the attempt to federalize elections is that states attempting to reinforce some restrictions is nothing more than suppression efforts, particularly for minority communities.

Let’s look at a few of the concerns brought up by proponents of the act:

• Attempts to limit mail-in voting. Absentee/mail-in voting is voting that does not happen in person on Election Day but instead occurs another way (generally by mail). All states allow for some form of absentee/mail-in balloting. The voting rights proposal would permanently do away with many of the security protocols governing absentee ballots. That’s why there is valid concern about the placement of ballot drop boxes and time frames for requesting and returning mail ballots.

• Voter ID. A total of 35 states have laws requiring voters to show some form of identification at the polls. Georgia’s law was criticized for requiring ID before submitting an absentee or mail-in ballot. State have differing rules regarding voter ID for mail-in votes, and in Oklahoma, absentee ballots have always required validation by notary public. In 2020, Oklahoma loosened that requirement by allowing absentee voters provide a photo copy of their driver license. That was rescinded after 2020, which I think was a mistake. Allowing the driver license photocopy made it more convenient to vote by mail and, in my opinion, did not impede the integrity of those ballots.

• Changes to in-person voting are being implemented in many states to address long lines and reduce provisional voting. Early in-person voting has actually been expanded in many states that created new voting laws. Oklahoma expanded early voting, as did Kentucky and Georgia. Expanding early in-person voting is the right thing to do.

• Food and drink distribution while voters stand in line. Georgia’s law bans third parties providing food and water to voters in line. However, the ban is meant to prevent groups from using food and water to campaign within a restricted area. The law provides an exception to allow poll workers to set up self-service water stations. Is this unreasonable? It doesn’t appear to be, but the rule is being called voter suppression.

The Constitution allows states to administer all elections — federal, state and local. The reason is to eliminate control in Washington for one political party to change rules nationally to ensure that they remain in office. By breaking up the power among the states, the goal was to prevent that from happening.

Yet, every time a party gets in control in Washington, it seems that’s exactly what they try to do — change the rules to their benefit.

Yes, we want access for everyone who is eligible to vote, and I believe states still are in the best position to balance voting access with the security and integrity for elections that we all desire.

Can improvements be made? Certainly. But they should be built with as much bipartisan consensus as possible. That’s where the National Voting Rights Act failed, and that’s why it should have failed.

Allen is publisher of the Enid News & Eagle. Do you have a different opinion on this topic? Please write to callen@enidnews.com