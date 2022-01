Two men who committed a late night raid of people's mailboxes at a post office in Ocean Township have been arrested and charged for their trespasses. Police arrived to the Oakhurst Post Office around 10:15 pm on January 9 on a report of someone breaking into the mailboxes and when officers arrived on the scene, they saw two people leaving the back of the building.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO