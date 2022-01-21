ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs Linebacker Willie Gay Arrested Days Before NFL Playoff Game

By Jason Hall
 1 day ago

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday (January 19) night following an incident involving the mother of his child at her home in Overland Park, FOX 4 KC reports.

Gay, 23, was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000 and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, where he was held while awaiting bond Thursday morning.

Charging documents obtained by FOX 4 KC accuse the linebacker of damaging a vacuum cleaner, wall, and door frame during the alleged incident, which stemmed from an argument, his attorney, Maxx Lepselter confirmed in a statement obtained by FOX 4 KC sports anchor Harold R. Kuntz .

"Willie was at his son's house visiting, "Lepselter said. "He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum."

The attorney insisted that the altercation involving his client didn't turn physical.

"No one was touched, nothing happened beyond broken appliance," Lepselter added. "She called cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1,000."

Lepselter said that he expected a quick resolution to Gay's case Thursday morning, which included likely paying a fine and replacing the broken vacuum.

Gay was selected by the Chiefs at No. 63 overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former Mississippi State standout has 87 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven passes defended, two interceptions, and one forced fumble during his first two NFL seasons, which included starting 11 of the 12 games he appeared in during the 2021 regular season.

The Chiefs -- who confirmed to FOX 4 KC that they are aware of Gay's arrest -- are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Comments / 0

