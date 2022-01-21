ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Subzero temperatures will kick off the weekend

By Jessica Faith, WPXI-TV
 1 day ago
PITTSBURGH — Friday will be cold and dry. Sunshine is expected and welcomed, but not the single-digit temperatures to start the day. Keep your heavy winter coat with you Friday. Highs will be in the 20s, but wind chills will be in the single digits/teens.

The coldest air of the season will be felt Saturday morning. Subzero temperatures will kick off the weekend. Saturday’s temperatures will improve into the mid-20s.

Even though Saturday will be bitterly cold, at least it will be dry. Another system brings the chance of snow Sunday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest details.

