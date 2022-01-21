PITTSBURGH — Friday will be cold and dry. Sunshine is expected and welcomed, but not the single-digit temperatures to start the day. Keep your heavy winter coat with you Friday. Highs will be in the 20s, but wind chills will be in the single digits/teens.

The coldest air of the season will be felt Saturday morning. Subzero temperatures will kick off the weekend. Saturday’s temperatures will improve into the mid-20s.

Even though Saturday will be bitterly cold, at least it will be dry. Another system brings the chance of snow Sunday.

