Raleigh, NC

New Public Art on Hillsborough Street Rain Garden!

Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
 3 days ago

Artist Gabriel Eng-Goetz has a new mural on the Hillsborough Street Rain Garden near Dan Allen Drive. The rain garden restoration and mural are a joint community and public art project of Live It Up! Hillsborough, NCSU Department of Horticulture Sciences, the City of Raleigh Stormwater Division, Raleigh Arts, and NCSU Extension Service. The project was funded by the City of Raleigh's "Creative Impact Partner" grant. The rain garden was originally designed as part of the Hillsborough Street Renewal project (Phase II) completed in 2018.

Rain gardens help filter out water pollution that runs off nearby streets and buildings when it rains, which helps protect local streams and rivers.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

