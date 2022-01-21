ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best of the Night in the NBA: Chris Duarte, Jose Alvarado and more

By Dionysis Aravantinos, Follow @AravantinosDA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Pelicans, Suns, and Pacers picked up wins Thursday night against the Knicks, Mavericks, and Warriors respectively.

Here are our picks for the MVP of the Night, the International Player of the Night, the Rookie of the Night, the Breakout of the Night, as well as the player who struggled the most in the Rough Night category.

MVP of the Night

Chris Paul: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 8-14 FG

RUNNER UPS

Chris Duarte: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 10-16 FG

Stephen Curry: 39 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steals, 12-27 FG

Devin Booker: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 11-25 FG

Mikal Bridges: 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 5-11 FG

Josh Hart: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steals, 5-10 FG

International Player of the Night 🇩🇴

Chris Duarte: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 10-16 FG

RUNNER UPS

🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 8-11 FG

🇸🇮 Luka Doncic: 28 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 9-23 FG

🇨🇦 RJ Barrett: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 6-13 FG

🇬🇪 Goga Bitadze: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 5-12 FG

🇱🇻 Kristaps Porzingis: 18 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 7-15 FG

Rookie of the Night

Chris Duarte: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 10-16 FG

RUNNER UPS

Jose Alvarado: 13 points, 0 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 6-9 FG

Herb Jones: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 5-7 FG

Isaiah Jackson: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 5-12 FG

Quentin Grimes: 13 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 5-9 FG

Jonathan Kuminga: 5 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 0-0 FG

Breakout of the Night

Jose Alvarado: 13 points, 0 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 6-9 FG

RUNNER UPS

Isaiah Jackson: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 5-12 FG

Herb Jones: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 5-7 FG

Josh Hart: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 5-10 FG

Mitchell Robinson: 17 points, 15 rebounds, 0 assists, 1 block, 6-7 FG

Jeremy Lamb: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 2-5 FG

Rough Night

Julius Randle: 4 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 3 turnovers, 1-9 FG

RUNNER UPS

Andrew Wiggins: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 2 turnovers 5-15 FG

Kemba Walker: 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 turnovers, 1-5 FG

Luka Doncic: 28 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 8 turnovers, 9-23 FG

Evan Fournier: 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 2-8 FG

Dorian Finney-Smith: 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover, 2-6 FG

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Jose Alvarado at midpoint of rookie year

This month as part of our “24 Seconds” weekly Q&A series, Pelicans.com is checking in with New Orleans’ rookies to ask them about their adjustment to the professional level, at the halfway mark of the 2021-22 regular season. This week’s edition features undrafted two-way contract player Jose Alvarado, who recently has moved into a role as an every-game member of Willie Green’s rotation:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jose Alvarado gives incredible postgame interview after career night

In front of his friends and family, Jose Alvarado turned in a career night to help lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Alvarado, who was born in Brooklyn, produced a career-high 13 points, four rebounds and four steals in the 102-91 win over the Knicks. He went 6-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range, in a season-high 20 minutes of action.
Yardbarker

Teammates had awesome gesture for Pelicans rookie Jose Alvarado in NYC

Some of Jose Alvarado’s teammates really took care of him over the last week. Alvarado is a New York native, and his New Orleans Pelicans played in the city twice over the past week. Alvarado had family nearby who wanted to watch him play. That’s when his teammates stepped up and took care of him.
College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Referee cites ‘egregiousness of the profanity’ for ejection of Heat’s Jimmy Butler

The problem for the Miami Heat this season isn’t necessarily the technical fouls. It’s the ones that come in pairs, particularly against the Portland Trail Blazers. Two weeks ago, it was point guard Kyle Lowry called for two first-half technical fouls and ejected in Portland. Wednesday night, it was consecutive technical fouls on forward Jimmy Butler that led to his first-half ejection at FTX ...
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA World Reacts To Stephen A’s Ridiculous Claim

No stranger to making headlines, on Wednesday ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith ruffled some feathers with his latest NBA take. Speaking across the table to Jay Williams, Stephen A. attempted to make the case that Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant may be more valuable to his team than Giannis is to the Milwaukee Bucks.
