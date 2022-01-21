Best of the Night in the NBA: Chris Duarte, Jose Alvarado and more

The Pelicans, Suns, and Pacers picked up wins Thursday night against the Knicks, Mavericks, and Warriors respectively.

Here are our picks for the MVP of the Night, the International Player of the Night, the Rookie of the Night, the Breakout of the Night, as well as the player who struggled the most in the Rough Night category.

MVP of the Night

Chris Paul: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 8-14 FG

RUNNER UPS

Chris Duarte: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 10-16 FG

Stephen Curry: 39 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steals, 12-27 FG

Devin Booker: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 11-25 FG

Mikal Bridges: 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 5-11 FG

Josh Hart: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steals, 5-10 FG

International Player of the Night 🇩🇴

Chris Duarte: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 10-16 FG

RUNNER UPS

🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 8-11 FG

🇸🇮 Luka Doncic: 28 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 9-23 FG

🇨🇦 RJ Barrett: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 6-13 FG

🇬🇪 Goga Bitadze: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 5-12 FG

🇱🇻 Kristaps Porzingis: 18 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 7-15 FG

Rookie of the Night

Chris Duarte: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 10-16 FG

RUNNER UPS

Jose Alvarado: 13 points, 0 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 6-9 FG

Herb Jones: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 5-7 FG

Isaiah Jackson: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 5-12 FG

Quentin Grimes: 13 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 5-9 FG

Jonathan Kuminga: 5 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 0-0 FG

Breakout of the Night

Jose Alvarado: 13 points, 0 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 6-9 FG

RUNNER UPS

Isaiah Jackson: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 5-12 FG

Herb Jones: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 5-7 FG

Josh Hart: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 5-10 FG

Mitchell Robinson: 17 points, 15 rebounds, 0 assists, 1 block, 6-7 FG

Jeremy Lamb: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 2-5 FG

Rough Night

Julius Randle: 4 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 3 turnovers, 1-9 FG

RUNNER UPS

Andrew Wiggins: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 2 turnovers 5-15 FG

Kemba Walker: 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 turnovers, 1-5 FG

Luka Doncic: 28 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 8 turnovers, 9-23 FG

Evan Fournier: 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 2-8 FG

Dorian Finney-Smith: 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover, 2-6 FG