Best of the Night in the NBA: Chris Duarte, Jose Alvarado and more
The Pelicans, Suns, and Pacers picked up wins Thursday night against the Knicks, Mavericks, and Warriors respectively.
Here are our picks for the MVP of the Night, the International Player of the Night, the Rookie of the Night, the Breakout of the Night, as well as the player who struggled the most in the Rough Night category.
MVP of the Night
Chris Paul: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 8-14 FG
RUNNER UPS
Chris Duarte: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 10-16 FG
Stephen Curry: 39 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steals, 12-27 FG
Devin Booker: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 11-25 FG
Mikal Bridges: 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 5-11 FG
Josh Hart: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steals, 5-10 FG
International Player of the Night 🇩🇴
Chris Duarte: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 10-16 FG
RUNNER UPS
🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 8-11 FG
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic: 28 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 9-23 FG
🇨🇦 RJ Barrett: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 6-13 FG
🇬🇪 Goga Bitadze: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 5-12 FG
🇱🇻 Kristaps Porzingis: 18 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 7-15 FG
Rookie of the Night
Chris Duarte: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 10-16 FG
RUNNER UPS
Jose Alvarado: 13 points, 0 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 6-9 FG
Herb Jones: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 5-7 FG
Isaiah Jackson: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 5-12 FG
Quentin Grimes: 13 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 5-9 FG
Jonathan Kuminga: 5 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 0-0 FG
Breakout of the Night
Jose Alvarado: 13 points, 0 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 6-9 FG
RUNNER UPS
Isaiah Jackson: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 5-12 FG
Herb Jones: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 5-7 FG
Josh Hart: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 5-10 FG
Mitchell Robinson: 17 points, 15 rebounds, 0 assists, 1 block, 6-7 FG
Jeremy Lamb: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 2-5 FG
Rough Night
Julius Randle: 4 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 3 turnovers, 1-9 FG
RUNNER UPS
Andrew Wiggins: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 2 turnovers 5-15 FG
Kemba Walker: 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 turnovers, 1-5 FG
Luka Doncic: 28 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 8 turnovers, 9-23 FG
Evan Fournier: 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 2-8 FG
Dorian Finney-Smith: 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover, 2-6 FG
